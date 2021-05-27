Cancel
Will Amazon or Walmart acquire Teladoc?

By The Motley Fool
healthleadersmedia.com
 13 days ago

Amazon and Walmart are both making noises of entering the healthcare field. Will these retailing giants try to build up their healthcare offerings from scratch? Or will they try to acquire existing businesses in the space? In this Fool Live clip, recorded on May 14, Corinne Cardina, bureau chief of healthcare and cannabis for Fool.com, and Motley Fool contributor Taylor Carmichael discuss whether or not Teladoc Health, the leading player in the telehealth field, might be an acquisition candidate.

