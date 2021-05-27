Cancel
Camden, ME

Tight lax affair: Eagles again have Windjammers' number

By Hartstone Inn
VillageSoup Belfast
 13 days ago

Topsham — In the past week-and-a-half there has been one opponent who has given the Camden Hills girls lacrosse team its toughest matches, namely, Mount Ararat. On May 17, the Windjammers suffered their first high school loss to the Eagles, 10-9, in Rockport, and, days later, the same one-goal outcome again reared its head as the Eagles, this time on their home field, outlasted the Windjammers 5-4, on Wednesday, May 26, to hand Camden Hills its second loss of the spring.

