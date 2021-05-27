Cancel
Susumu Yokota is the subject of a new reissue campaign from P-Vine Records

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleP-Vine Records is starting up a reissue series of Susumu Yokota albums. The series debuts with a reissue of the late Japanese artist's album, Symbol, which was originally released in 2005 via his Skintone label. At the time, the record was known for its clever use of sampled classical music. The reissue won't be available for purchase until September 24th, 2021, but you can pre-order the LP here. The P-Vine series follows the recent release of a Cosmic Soup-arranged collection that focused on his 246 house alias. Transmigration has also been reissuing his material under the Ebi alias, culminating in a new compilation due out this June. Yokota was a wide-ranging producer with many aliases who was hugely influential on the '90s techno and electronica scenes, including with classic albums like Acid Mt. Fuji. Listen to "Traveller In The Wonderland" from Symbol.

