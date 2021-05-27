newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Scrubs maker FIGS valued at $4.57 bln in stellar debut

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

FIGS Inc's (FIGS.N) shares jumped nearly 29% in their market debut on Thursday, valuing the company at $4.57 billion, indicating robust investor interest after the maker of medical scrubs, face masks and shields saw a jump in demand during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The shares opened at $28.30 each, up from the offer price of $22 each, in what was the first listing to be included on Robinhood's platform which will give retail investors the opportunity to buy shares in initial public offerings. read more

FIGS makes medical apparel aimed at combining style with comfort, sold under the tagline, "why wear scrubs, when you can #wearFIGS?"

FIGS sells scrubs in different styles including "skinny scrub" pants and "oversized" scrub tops and those with multiple pockets in colors such as royal blue, teal and bright red and facemasks with patterns featuring cats, pandas and kisses.

The company's revenue jumped 138% in 2020, as it ramped up production to meet the needs of healthcare professionals on the frontline of the pandemic.

On Wednesday, FIGS priced its upsized offering of more than 26 million of its Class A shares far above its range, to raise $580.5 million.

About 1% of those shares were reserved for retail investors on Robinhood.

"We were very focused on going public the traditional way... and we even partnered with Robinhood because we wanted to give healthcare professionals access to invest in the IPO," co-founder Trina Spear said.

Spear and Heather Hasson, the other co-founder, said they plan on using the funds to invest in designing new products, marketing and data analytics.

FIGS is backed by Tulco LLC, an investment firm led by billionaire businessman Thomas Tull. In the past, actor Will Smith was also an investor in FIGS.

Goldman Sachs & Co, Credit Suisse, Morgan Stanley, Barclays and BofA Securities are among underwriters for the offering.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Reuters

128K+
Followers
150K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Figs#Ipo#Retail Investors#Barclays#Production Company#Bright Red#Ipo#Figs Inc#Royal Blue#Tulco Llc#Goldman Sachs Co#Bofa Securities#Wear Scrubs#Medical Scrubs#Tops#Colors#Teal#Initial Public Offerings#Style#Medical Apparel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Credit Suisse
News Break
Morgan Stanley
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
BusinessCarscoops

Rivian Could Seek $70 Billion Valuation In IPO

Rivian may target a $70 billion valuation if it goes public later this year. The electric car manufacturer, which begins deliveries of the R1T pickup in July, has selected underwriters for its possible initial public offering and is working with advisors including Goldman Sachs Group, JPMorgan Chase & Co, and Morgan Stanley. It had previously been reported that Rivian could seek a valuation of $50 billion but Bloomberg reports that target has now been increased to $70 billion.
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

Tesla Rival Rivian Selects Underwriters For IPO, Could Seek $70B Valuation

Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) -backed Rivian Automotive Inc has selected underwriters for an initial public offering, Bloomberg reports. What Happened: The California-based automaker Rivian Automotive Inc, which is also backed by Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F), could seek a valuation of about $70 billion when it goes public, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.
MarketsMetro International

JD Logistics soars in Hong Kong debut, valuing it at $34 billion

HONG KONG/BEIJING (Reuters) -JD Logistics Inc surged on debut, giving the Chinese delivery and warehousing firm a $34 billion stock market value and providing a strong start on Friday for Hong Kong’s second-largest listing this year. Shares of the company, spun out from Chinese e-commerce firm JD.com, rose as much...
Businesscsq.com

Online Scrubs Retailer FIGS Goes Public

Medical apparel company FIGS launched its IPO this week, following strong growth during the pandemic. The company sells fashionable scrubs for healthcare workers. The company went public yesterday, May 27, with shares priced at $22 (it is trading as FIGS). They closed the day at $30.02 a share. The company saw big growth last year during the pandemic, with a nearly $50M profit at the end of 2020. FIGS launched in 2012, co-founded by Heather Hasson and Trina Spear.
Financial Reportsbizjournals

Hospital scrubs maker's stock jumps after upsized IPO

FIGS (NYSE: FIGS) stock, which is now trading on the NYSE under the ticker symbol “FIGS,” opened at $28.30 a share, reached a high of $32.11 and closed at $30.02 a share Thursday. In the IPO, FIGS offered 4.6 million shares of class A common stock and Tulco LLC, the...
Businesscheddar.com

Healthcare Apparel Brand FIGS Makes Public Debut on the NYSE

Healthcare apparel brand FIGS made its public debut on the NYSE, and co-CEOs Heather Hasson and Trina Spear joined Cheddar to discuss their decision to take the company public. The duo talked about how they divide up the responsibilities as heads of the business. Hasson said the pair has the same vision for success and is focused on maintaining the concept of the company, which is to outfit health and medical professionals (highlighted by Spear for their work during the pandemic) from head to toe.
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

FIGS stock soars in its debut, valuing company at $4.6 billion

Investors cheered FIGS Inc. on their Wall Street debut, as the stock opened Thursday 28.6% above the initial public offering price. The apparel and lifestyle company said overnight that its IPO priced at $22 a share, above the expected range of between $16 and $19 a share. The stock's first trade was at $28.30 at 11:43 a.m. Eastern for 2.4 million shares, which valued the company at $4.57 billion. A total of 26.39 shares were offered in the IPO, with 4.64 million shares offered by the company (down from an expected 5.88 million shares) as it raised $1.02 billion, and with 21.75 million shares offered by its largest shareholder Tulco LLC (up from an expected 16.63 million shares) to raise $478.5 million. The stock has added slightly to gains since the open, to trade recently up 30.4% at $28.70. The company went public on a day that the Renaissance IPO ETF edged up 0.3% and the S&P 500 ticked up 0.3%.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Temasek-backed Flywire valued at $3.4 bln in U.S. market debut

(Adds details on valuation, background) May 26 (Reuters) - Temasek Holdings-backed payments firm Flywire Corp was valued at $3.39 billion in its Nasdaq debut on Wednesday, 239% higher from its valuation after a funding round in February last year, according to data from Pitchbook. The company’s shares opened at $34...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Job website ZipRecruiter valued at $2.7 billion in debut

May 26 (Reuters) - Online job marketplace ZipRecruiter Inc was valued at $2.7 billion in its debut on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday after shares jumped more than 10%, reflecting investor optimism over job growth as the U.S. economy hums along. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
Marketsecowatch.com

Oatly, a Vegan Milk Maker, Raises $1.4 Billion in Stock Market Debut

Oatly shares opened its first day of trading on Thursday at $22.12 — a 30% jump from the $17 set for the initial public offering (IPO) — giving the company a stock market valuation of $13 billion. The Swedish vegan food and drink make raised a total of $1.4 billion (€1.2 billion) from the listing, as it sold over 84 million American depositary shares at $17 (€14) a piece, the top of its marketed range.