Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Facebook no longer banning posts calling the coronavirus 'man-made'

By Elizabeth Culliford
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SQtaL_0aDYNthg00
A Facebook logo is displayed on a smartphone in this illustration taken January 6, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Facebook Inc (FB.O) is no longer removing posts that claim the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 was man-made amid renewed debate over its origins.

"In light of ongoing investigations into the origin of COVID-19 and in consultation with public health experts, we will no longer remove the claim that COVID-19 is man-made from our apps," said a Facebook spokeswoman in an emailed statement.

"We're continuing to work with health experts to keep pace with the evolving nature of the pandemic and regularly update our policies as new facts and trends emerge."

The rule change, first reported by Politico, comes as U.S. President Joe Biden announced he has ordered aides to find answers to the origin of the virus. He said on Wednesday that U.S. intelligence agencies are pursuing rival theories potentially including the possibility of a laboratory accident in China. read more

Social media companies have faced pressure to combat health misinformation on their sites during the pandemic. Facebook has said it has removed more than 16 million pieces of content from its apps for breaking rules on COVID-19 and vaccine misinformation.

The company announced in February that it had expanded the types of claims it would remove from its platforms, including that the virus was man-made.

The Facebook spokeswoman said the company regularly updates the list of claims it removes based on the advice of health experts.

COVID-19 has killed more than 3.6 million people worldwide. The first reported cases emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019 but the origin of the virus remains contested among experts.

Earlier this week, U.S. government sources said a still-classified U.S. intelligence report circulated during former President Donald Trump's administration alleged that three researchers at China's Wuhan Institute of Virology became so ill in November 2019 that they sought hospital care. The source of that early intelligence or how reliable U.S. agencies rate it is not known.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

View All 3 Commentsarrow_down
Reuters

Reuters

129K+
Followers
152K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Man Made#Government Policies#Public Policies#Facebook Inc#Public Media#Facebook Inc Lrb#Social#Chinese#Health Misinformation#Calling#U S Government Sources#Public Health Experts#Media Companies#Rival Theories#Ongoing Investigations#Consultation#Fb O#Origins#Debate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virus
News Break
Health
News Break
Technology
News Break
Internet
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Country
China
Related
InternetPosted by
WDBO

Facebook won't remove posts claiming COVID-19 is human-made

Facebook says it will no longer remove claims that COVID-19 is human-made or manufactured "in light of ongoing investigations into the origin of COVID-19 and in consultation with public health experts." There is rising pressure worldwide to investigate the origins of the pandemic, including the possibility that it came from...
Internetworldcapitaltimes.com

Facebook lifts ban on posts claiming COVID-19 was man-made as Wuhan theories surge

But the focus of late has been on the notion that the virus may have accidentally escaped from the lab, not that it was man-made or purposely released — theories that could now propagate on Facebook. Genetic studies of the virus have found flaws in the protein it uses to bind to human cells. Those are features that someone trying to engineer a bioweapon likely would have avoided.
Internetksgf.com

Nick Reed PODCAST: 05.27 – Facebook Ends Ban on Posts Saying COVID is Man-Made

Nick Reed talks about a variety of topics in the news, including:. Facebook will no longer ban posts suggesting COVID is man-made amid mounting calls for further investigation into the pandemic’s origins. Sen. Mike Braun (R-Ind.) believes that intelligence on COVID-19 originating from the Wuhan Institute of Virology is forthcoming,...
InternetPosted by
WDBO

Reports: Facebook to end rule exemptions for politicians

Facebook plans to end a contentious policy championed by CEO Mark Zuckerberg that exempted politicians from certain moderation rules on its site, according to several news reports. The company's rationale for that policy held that the speech of political leaders is inherently newsworthy and in the public interest even if...
Public HealthMedscape News

'Conceivable' COVID Came From Cave in China

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. Anthony Fauci, MD, the chief White House medical adviser, has called on China to release information about nine people who got sick with a COVID-like illness before the coronavirus began spreading around the world — six miners who went into a bat cave in 2012 and three Wuhan lab workers in late 2019.
Internetarkvalleyvoice.com

Facebook Planning to End Special Treatment for Politicians

According to an Associated Press story, Facebook plans to end a contentious policy first supported by CEO Mark Zuckerberg that exempted politicians from some moderation rules on its site, according to several news reports. In other words, they’ll be treated just like the rest of us and not allowed to make claims that cannot be substantiated.
InternetPosted by
American Council on Science and Health

COVID-19 Origins Debate Undermines the Case for Social Media Censorship

What should social media companies do to stem the spread of “misinformation” on their platforms? News outlets, science journals, universities, public health institutions, and non-profits have spent many years trying to answer that question. Some solutions include hiring 10,000 internet librarians to curate the content we access online and further tweaking algorithms, so that social media users are only exposed to accurate information, among many others.
U.S. PoliticsThe Beacon

More U.S. Intelligence Failure – and a Possible COVID Coverup

On May 23, Dr. Anthony Fauci told reporters he was “not convinced” that COVID-19 developed naturally. The next day, the chief White House medical advisor contended it was “highly likely” that the virus “occurred naturally before spreading from animal to human.” This reversal, one of many from Dr. Fauci, prompted action from the White House. Joe Biden ordered U.S. intelligence agencies to “redouble their efforts” to investigate the origins of COVID-19, including “specific questions for China.” That raised a serious question for Grant Newsham, a former reserve head of intelligence for Marine Forces Pacific.
InternetConscious Life News

Facebook Insider Blows Whistle on Vaccine Censorship

Two Facebook insiders — a data center technician and a data center facility engineer — have come forward with internal documents showing how the social media platform is suppressing science and medical facts in the name of combating “vaccine hesitancy”. Documents prove Facebook is working on behalf of Big Pharma...
Cell PhonesPosted by
Daily Mail

Why does Facebook still ban users from saying Covid was man-made even as Dr Fauci casts doubt on virus origins? And Italian journalist is censored by YouTube for claiming it was created in Wuhan lab

A fresh spotlight has been thrown on how tech giants police Covid 'misinformation' after Dr Antony Fauci questioned whether the virus was man-made in China - a sentiment banned across swathes of social media. Facebook policies outlining what kinds of 'misinformation' its users cannot post about, specifically picks out theories...
Pharmaceuticalspharmaceutical-technology.com

Covid-19 vaccines: the role of social media in disinformation

Numerous conspiracy theories about the nature and origin of Covid-19 have circulated on the internet since the pandemic was declared last year, and have only been spurred on by the introduction of numerous speedily developed vaccines. But it’s not just misinformed members of the public peddling false or distorted information online – organised campaigns are actively working to undermine confidence in the Covid-19 vaccine rollout.
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 2,294 - RKI

BERLIN, June 5 (Reuters) - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 2,294 to 3,697,927, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Saturday. The reported death toll rose by 122 to 89,148, the tally showed. (Reporting by Berlin Newsroom)