The Weeknd, Tate McRae honored with Canadian songwriting awards

The Weeknd performed “Save Your Tears,” at this year’s Billboard Music Awards in an … abandoned parking lot? Airport tarmac? It’s unclear where exactly Abel was in Sunday’s performance, but wherever he was, it was an interesting, if anxiety-producing, spectacle that involved multiple convertibles, stunt drivers, and no less than four semi-trucks. The Weeknd took home ten awards at Sunday’s ceremony, for Top Artist, Top Male Artist, Top R&B Album, Top Radio Song, Top R&B Song, Top Hot 100 Song, Top Selling Song, Top Radio Songs Artist, Top R&B Artist, and Top R&B Male Artist, becoming the most-awarded artist of the night and the fourth-most-awarded artist in BBMAs history. “I’d like to thank God I don’t have to wear that red suit anymore,” he added in his acceptance speech for Top Hot 100 Artist, before ominously remarking, “The After Hours is done and the dawn is coming” — a reminder that he framed the aforementioned suit back in April, because the Weeknd is nothing if not dramatic.