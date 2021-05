It was March 18th, 2021 when I arrived at a frenzied Emergency Room to have two protruding lumps in my neck evaluated. The ER was the only place to go at this point in the Pandemic and although I did receive a CT scan (without contrast dye) and a rather vague diagnosis, on that very difficult day I was mis-diagnosed. Or rather, not diagnosed with the Stage IV Metastatic Cancer which was spreading in my lymph nodes and neck. Precautions were just being implemented and I recall the ER physician had a make-shift plastic shield around her face and head. No one came into my room in the ER, except to tell me to get a ride home. It was sheer panic as the news broadcasts had our nation and the entire world glued to the screen for updates on how to simply walk outside your own home.