Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Letter: We cannot have selective censorship on social media

Fosters Daily Democrat
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDanger! Social media are engaged in massive censorship. That’s not good for the country, nor for the Constitution. We, who believe in freedom of speech, find it much more difficult to attack censors when they come from the private sector, but as a nation we must grasp what’s happening to us. The supreme court of Facebook and self-appointed censors at Twitter and YouTube are making decisions about what Americans can see and hear and speak. That’s thought control.

www.fosters.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Winston Churchill
Person
Voltaire
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freedom Of Speech#Political Freedom#Public Media#Social Democracy#Americans#Jews#Cnn#Pravda#Selective Censorship#Private Censorship#Massive Censorship#Self Appointed Censors#Coronavirus Censorship#National Media#Social Networks Today#Hypocrisy#Government#Critical Discussion#Civil Discussion#Free Speech
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Technology
Country
Cuba
News Break
Internet
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Supreme Court
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Youtube
Country
Germany
Country
China
Related
InternetLima News

Commentary: Writing on Social Media doesn’t make you a journalist

Last week, the Washington Supreme Court tried to figure out who counts as a journalist in the digital age. It concluded that just having a camera and a YouTube channel isn’t enough, at least not under state law. The case involved a YouTuber who had a confrontation with sheriff’s deputies...
InternetPaducah Sun

Facebook's speech suppression argues for repeal of Section 230

“A lot of people have egg on their face” for dismissing the COVID-19 lab leak theory, tweeted ABC News’ Jonathan Karl this week. “Some things may be true even if Donald Trump said them.”. Or if Arkansas Tom Cotton did. “We still don’t know where coronavirus originated. Could have been...
InternetHuffingtonPost

Facebook To End Policy Giving Politicians Free Rein To Post Hate Speech

Facebook is set to end its policy that largely gives politicians carte blanche to break content rules against hate speech, a dramatic shift after years of largely leaving such posts alone because of their newsworthiness, according to several reports. When the change, first reported by The Verge, takes effect, politicians...
InternetFast Company

Google and MIT prove social media can slow the spread of fake news

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the public has been battling a whole other threat: what U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres has called a “pandemic of misinformation.” Misleading propaganda and other fake news is easily shareable on social networks, which is threatening public health. As many as one in four adults has claimed they will not get the vaccine. And so while we finally have enough doses to reach herd immunity in the United States, too many people are worried about the vaccines (or skeptical that COVID-19 is even a dangerous disease) to reach that threshold.
Internettwincitieslive.com

Social Media Legacy

Social media plays a big part of our lives. It’s where we post – and store – a lot of our memories. What happens to all of those memories when we die? Major tech companies all deal with it in different ways. Executive Producer and resident “Techxpert”, Christian Unser breaks some of them down.
Internetplatformer.news

How censorship became the new crisis for social networks

A new presidential administration has a way of resetting the conversation. The election of Donald Trump in 2016 triggered a global reckoning over the power that tech platforms have to spread misinformation and empower right-wing authoritarians. Since Joe Biden took office, I’ve been eager to see how the broader conversation around tech and society would change. And just a few months in, it’s clear that the prevailing narrative has flipped: the big story is no longer about what Big Tech is leaving up — it’s about what the platforms are taking down.
InternetNews-Medical.net

Conversations in social media platform can provide new way to communicate about vaccine efficacy

In the early days of COVID-19 vaccine development, a new social media platform provided a place for like-minded people to discuss vaccines, share misinformation and speculate about the motivations for its development. A new study from the University of Kansas shows people flocked to Parler to discuss the vaccines in an echo chamber-type environment, and those conversations can shed light about how to communicate about vaccine efficacy during health crises.
Congress & CourtsDearborn Press & Guide

Tlaib urges social media platforms to cease censorship of Palestinian political speech

U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-13th District) sent a letter to the parent companies of Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok urging the social media platforms to cease censorship of Palestinian political speech in the wake of a report they’ve been censoring content and disabling user accounts raising awareness about recent Israeli state-backed violence on Palestinians.
MinoritiesTimes Union

Letter: Democracy demands teaching truth about racism

Irresponsibility with information is rotting our republic from the inside out. My persistence on this issue began with, like so many frustrating things, Texas, where the legislature is trying to limit the ways that race in America can be taught to students. Among other things, the legislation prohibits students from being taught about America’s inherent racism. That is interesting, considering racial slavery is acknowledged in the Constitution itself, however implicit, and Jim Crow laws were very explicit about white supremacy until only 50 years ago. Objectively, people of color are overrepresented in prison, underrepresented in corporate management, continue to experience wealth and wealth disparity with white people, disparity with school discipline and are more likely to be killed in interactions with police. This is a reality in the United States and irrefutable.
Minoritiesprismreports.org

Social media sites often used by Asian Americans have a big problem with right-wing misinformation

Amidst reports of how the spread of misinformation on Facebook and Twitter contributed to election interference and political violence, U.S. media has paid little attention to how political misinformation has also proliferated in social media sites popular among Asian American users, such as WeChat, WhatsApp, KakaoTalk, and Line. Instead, young progressive Asian Americans have taken up the fight of combating the spread of toxic and false narratives within their communities and families.
Internetinsidesources.com

Social Media and Misinformation

At a recent hearing on disinformation, Rep. Frank Pallone (D-N.J.) slammed tech CEOs and their role in pushing misinformation: “You’re not passive bystanders. When you spread misinformation, actively promoting and amplifying it, you do it because you make more money.”. The response from Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg hardly allayed fears, “While...
Educationtelegraphherald.com

Letter: Socialism creeping into culture, schools

I have been a great supporter of Hillsdale (Mich.) College. They refuse any government funding. The students are well-grounded in U.S. and world history. They learn the great challenges of a democratic nation and its greatness. They study the Constitution and the means to a competent government. The college warns...
Warren County, NYPost-Star

Letter to the editor: Socialism isn't Communism

As a lifelong liberal Democrat married to a lifelong Republican, I can witness to the fact that two points of view can co-exist very nicely. I am a bit annoyed by people who don’t understand the word “socialism,” feeling it is an expression of communism. It definitely is not. We...
Internettheflucobeat.com

Is social media hurting social skills?

Technology has revolutionized our world. It has had many beneficial effects, like improving science and health studies, but it has also created problems for our generation. In the year 2021 technology runs our life, it controls and organizes everything from our personal data to our society. Nowadays it is very unusual to see someone without a cellphone in their pocket or purse, and that indicates how much technology really means to us.
NFLSummit Daily News

Letter to the editor: Need an example of racism that is codified into law?

Let me give you an example of racism codified to law, David Gray: Florida’s new election bill, signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis live on Fox News. It is soon to be followed by more examples from Texas, Ohio, etc. And for yet another example of Trumpster hypocrisy your letter serves...
MinoritiesLJWORLD

Opinion: Race theory and free speech politics

From Washington, D.C., to Kansas, culture war issues are topping the conservative agenda. Many conservatives are advocating restricting speech in schools to ban something called “critical race theory” (CRT). CRT isn’t a theory like, say, the theory of gravity that has clear rules and equations. Rather, it’s more like a...