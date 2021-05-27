Cancel
New Castle, NH

Letter: Why did Gov. Sununu veto locally supported Jet Ski bill?

Fosters Daily Democrat
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat happens to a bill that is requested by constituents, dealing at a local level with a local issue? What happens when that bill passes unanimously out of the House Resources, Recreation and Development Committee and then passes on the consent calendar at the full House session? What happens to that bill when it passes unanimously out of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee and then also passes unanimously out of the full State Senate?

