Police: No foul play suspected after body found in Perry County

Police in Perry Co are searching for an inmate who escaped from custody early Thursday morning. Officials with the Kentucky River Regional Jail identified the inmate as35 year-old Jody Eversole, who was being treated at Hazard ARH for an infection around 2:20 AM when he overpowered a Deputy from the jail and escaped. Eversole is white, 5′8″ and weighs 175 pounds. He has brown hair, green eyes and multiple tattoos on his arms, back, chest, legs and wrist. Some of the notable ones include Batman on his left arm, his name on his right arm and a cross and flag on his left leg. Eversole was in the Kentucky River Regional Jail on charges of giving false identification, possession of a controlled substance-3rd, promoting contraband and parole violation, according to the report. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Hazard Police at 606-436-2222 or 911.