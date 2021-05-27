Cancel
Perry County, KY

Police: No foul play suspected after body found in Perry County

By TJ Caudill
WKYT 27
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police say no foul play is suspected after a body was found in Perry County Thursday morning. The body was discovered along a well-known ATV and hunting trail in Lower Second Creek. Deputy Coroner Jeff Combs said a man found the body as he was...

www.wkyt.com
Perry County, KY
Perry County, KY
Perry County, KY
Kentucky Government
Kentucky StateLexington Herald-Leader

Teen’s body found in abandoned Kentucky home. Man charged in connection with her death.

The body of a 19-year-old woman was found in an abandoned home in Perry County, and a man has been charged in connection with her death. Kentucky State Police said they found the body, later identified as that of Jacqueline Herald, of Hazard, after getting a tip from a caller at 1:59 a.m. May 8 that a body might be inside an abandoned residence on North Engle Street in the Combs community.
Kentucky StatePosted by
SCDNReports

Kentucky State Police Investigates Perry County Death

Combs, KY. (May 14, 2021) – On May 8, 2021, at approximately 1:59 A.M, Kentucky State Police, Post 13, Hazard, received a call from a concerned citizen stating that there was an abandoned residence located on North Engle Street, in the Combs community of Perry County. The caller stated that there could possibly be a deceased person inside.
Perry County, KYwsipfm.com

Search Underway for Escaped Inmate in Perry Co

Police in Perry Co are searching for an inmate who escaped from custody early Thursday morning. Officials with the Kentucky River Regional Jail identified the inmate as35 year-old Jody Eversole, who was being treated at Hazard ARH for an infection around 2:20 AM when he overpowered a Deputy from the jail and escaped. Eversole is white, 5′8″ and weighs 175 pounds. He has brown hair, green eyes and multiple tattoos on his arms, back, chest, legs and wrist. Some of the notable ones include Batman on his left arm, his name on his right arm and a cross and flag on his left leg. Eversole was in the Kentucky River Regional Jail on charges of giving false identification, possession of a controlled substance-3rd, promoting contraband and parole violation, according to the report. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Hazard Police at 606-436-2222 or 911.
Breathitt County, KYnolangroupmedia.com

Breathitt County Man Arrested for Drug Trafficking

Local resident makes a ‘Gross’ error in judgment. High volume of scheduled narcotics recovered together with a large amount of cash. Volume of substances and amount of cash indicia of trafficking law enforcement may contend. Monday afternoon, around 4:30 PM, Breathitt County Sheriff, John Hollan, Deputy Dylan Baker, and members...
Perry County, KYwymt.com

Perry County Road Closure on KY-476

JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - Drivers traveling through KY-476 near Dwarf and the Knott County line will need to find another way to their destination. The road is planned to be closed for drivers on May 11 near milepost 7.3. Workers will be replacing a drainage pipe around 8 a.m. and...