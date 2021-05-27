Christian Pulisic is ready for Chelsea's Champions League final: 'I definitely love the big games'
Christian Pulisic believes he has "come very far" in his second season at Chelsea despite injuries limiting his opportunities on the pitch for Thomas Tuchel's side. Pulisic ended the 2019-20 season as one of the Premier League's outstanding performers, scoring five and assisting four for the Blues in the summer months. However an injury early in the second half of the FA Cup Final was to set the stage for another challenging campaign on the fitness front with the 22-year-old battling muscular issues in late 2020 and early 2021.