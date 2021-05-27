Christian Pulisic is ready for Chelsea's Champions League final: 'I definitely love the big games'

Everyone wants to know who Christian Pulisic's girlfriend is, but the American has been quiet about his love life. He should have plenty of suitors. As Christian Pulisic takes over Europe with his dashing smile and unstoppable skills on the pitch, you will be surprised to hear that nobody has locked down this young American star. Similar to the way Pulisic has his way with defenders, the young American star should have his options for potential love. He has proved to look sleek with a scruffy beard for the winter to cuddle up with and looks just as nice with it shaved off — how is this soccer star single?