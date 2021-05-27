RCPD Report: 5/27/21

MANHATTAN, KAN. – Officers filed a report for theft in the 1900 block of Judson Street in Manhattan on May 26, 2021, around 5:36 PM. Officers listed a 56-year-old male as the victim when he reported an unknown person took coins and a cashier’s check from him. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $4,352.00. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.