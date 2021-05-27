Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Greene, Macoupin by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-27 11:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 12:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Greene; Macoupin A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN GREENE AND NORTHERN MACOUPIN COUNTIES At 1154 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Woodson to near Greenfield, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Virden, White Hall, Roodhouse, Palmyra, Athensville, Wrights, Modesto and Scottville. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...0.88IN WIND...70MPHalerts.weather.gov