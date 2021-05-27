Pennsylvania will lift mask mandate for unvaccinated people by June 28
Pennsylvania in late June will lift the statewide measure requiring people who aren’t fully vaccinated against Covid-19 to wear masks. The mask mandate will be the last of the state’s Covid-19 mitigation measures that have been in effect to varying degrees since the pandemic swept through Pennsylvania and the rest of the world in March of 2020. The state's restrictions on businesses, events and gatherings will be lifted on Monday.www.bizjournals.com