Severe Weather Statement issued for Greene, Macoupin by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 20:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 12:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Greene; Jersey The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a * Flood Advisory for Poor Drainage Areas for Southern Greene County in southwestern Illinois Jersey County in southwestern Illinois Central Macoupin County in southwestern Illinois * Until 1230 AM CDT. * At 936 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Overflowing poor drainage areas will cause minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen in a short period of time. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Jerseyville, Carlinville, Carrollton, Girard, Greenfield, Kemper, Old Kane, Kane, Medora, Fieldon, Nilwood, Chesterfield, Hettick, Rockbridge, Standard City, Otterville, Fidelity, Woody, Nutwood and Atwater. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.