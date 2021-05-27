Amber McCullough, PE

International engineering firm Walter P Moore is leveraging tenured expertise within the firm’s Structural Engineering team further expanding their reach in the West Coast market. Rafael Sabelli, PE, SE, accepted the role of Managing Director in the firm’s San Francisco office, continuing his role as Director of Seismic Design. He is an award-winning industry leader in the development of seismic design solutions. Additionally, Sabelli is active in developing seismic design standards for steel systems and is a member of the American Institute of Steel Construction Committee on Specifications, serving as vice-chair of the Technical Committee on Seismic Provisions. He is a Past President of the Structural Engineers Association of California (SEAOC). Sabelli is supported by Tanjeet Juneja, PE, SE, LEED AP, a Senior Associate and Senior Project Manager with a focus on science, tech and research facilities, laboratories, education, healthcare, civic, and community spaces. Juneja specializes in seismic design and analysis of structures and has experience with a wide variety of construction materials and structural technologies. “We are excited to recognize Rafael as the leader of our Structural team in San Francisco. Rafael’s leadership in seismic design contributes significantly to our firm and the broader structural engineering community. His role as seismic designer and engineer of record of the award-winning SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles and the Air Traffic Control Tower at San Francisco International Airport exemplify his technical expertise” said Blair Hanuschak, PE, SE, Managing Principal and Executive Director of Walter P Moore’s Structures Group. As Managing Director in the Los Angeles office, Jeff Nixon, PE, consistently delivers high-profile projects across various market sectors including sports, aviation, commercial, entertainment, hospitality, convention centers, and education. Partnering with Sabelli as well is Ryan Anderson, SE, DBIA who is leading the San Diego office, he continues to leverage Walter P Moore’s expertise on the West Coast and internationally. Nixon, Anderson, and Sabelli are supported by Lori Lee, AIA, Managing Director for Los Angeles’ Enclosure Team, and Armen Megerdoomian, Managing Director of the Western Region Parking Services Group. Lee focuses on aviation, hospitality, sports, government, and civic projects and has been instrumental in projects such as the Allegiant Stadium, as well as the American Airlines APM Core and Midfield Satellite Concourse at Los Angeles Airport. Megerdoomian’s team offers parking master planning, feasibility studies, and full A/E design services for standalone parking structures. “Jeff Nixon’s leadership of our LA office has continued to expand our footprint as a firm. He is leading a team that is known for innovative solutions and extremely reliable delivery on every project. He and his team set a very high bar in the marketplace for engagement with our architectural and institutional clients,” said Mark Larsen, PE, SE Managing Principal and Director of Operations of Walter P Moore’s Structures Group. Walter P Moore’s Structural, Parking, and Enclosure teams provide comprehensive engineering services to support the design, construction, and improvement of building structures, working with the world’s leading architects, developers, owners, and builders to deliver structures that have been recognized as among the world’s best. About Walter P Moore Walter P Moore is an international company of engineers, innovators, and creative people who solve some of the world’s most complex structural and infrastructure challenges. Providing structural, diagnostics, civil, traffic, parking, transportation, enclosure, and construction engineering services, they design solutions that are cost- and resource-efficient, forward-thinking, and help support and shape communities worldwide. Founded in 1931, Walter P Moore‘s 700+ professionals work across 21 U.S. offices and five international locations.