Amber McCullough, PE

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSenior Highway Design Transportation Engineer at Neel-Schaffer, Inc. Amber McCullough, PE, has joined Neel-Schaffer as a Senior Highway Design Transportation Engineer and Project Manager. Based in Austin, Amber has eight years of experience on a wide variety of projects for the Texas Department of Transportation, including the US 183N Mobility project in Austin and the US 281 Upgrades project in the TxDOT Pharr District. Amber is a Registered Professional Engineer in the State of Texas.

Ash Jurberg

HEB Updates Its Mask Policy For Vaccinated People As Texas Introduces A New Law Banning Vaccination Certificates

The most popular grocery chain in Texas has updated its mask policy today. H-E-B, the San Antonio based company, released a statement on its website stating. "At H-E-B, the health and safety of our Partners and customers is our top priority. After reviewing updated guidance from the CDC on mask use, H-E-B will make facial coverings optional for fully vaccinated Partners, vendors, and customers inside our stores. This policy change will take effect on June 9, 2021.
1108 Amber Lake, Seguin TX 78155

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: TBD. Directions: As you are coming down 46 South, you will take a right on Rudeloff Road, and the neighborhood will be on your left.
Larry W. Ingram, PE

Larry Ingram, PE, LEED AP BD+C is joining LaBella’s team in Birmingham to grow and strengthen our civil engineering presence in the region. Ingram has an accomplished career as a civil engineer with almost 20 years of experience and is a graduate of Auburn University’s civil engineering program. He brings a strong background in working directly for municipalities in the state of Alabama, in addition to project experience with commercial/retail, institutional, and federal projects..
Tracy Hills - Amber

Lennar now offers Self-Guided Tours for the first time ever! To tour model homes on-site and on your own, all you need to do is provide a few key pieces of information and we will send you a unique code to access the models of your choice. Models Open By Appointment Only Take a Virtual Tour- Residence 1 | Residence 2 | Residence 3 | Residence 4 We are excited to bring four new home communities to the Tracy Hills masterplan! Located in Tracy, Amber is one of Lennar’s five single-family home communities for families to choose from. Available in one to two stories and offering approximately 2,502 to 4,100 square feet of living space, there is home for every family type! All homes also come complete with our Everything’s Included®–which provides upgrades such as GE® stainless steel kitchen appliances including refrigerator, quartz or granite countertops, designer-selected upgraded cabinetry and wifi whole-home coverage– all at no additional cost! Primely located just 45 minutes East of San Francisco and with easy access to the rest of the Bay Area, residents at Tracy Hills will also enjoy incredible amenities within their own community. Whether you’re looking to splash around in the swimming pool at the Recreation Center, have a picnic, kick around a soccer ball or put on an outdoor play – Tracy Hills has all the tools you need for true work/live/play lifestyle! Join our interest list today!
San Francisco Business Times

WALTER P MOORE EXPANDS WEST COAST LEADERSHIP

International engineering firm Walter P Moore is leveraging tenured expertise within the firm’s Structural Engineering team further expanding their reach in the West Coast market. Rafael Sabelli, PE, SE, accepted the role of Managing Director in the firm’s San Francisco office, continuing his role as Director of Seismic Design. He is an award-winning industry leader in the development of seismic design solutions. Additionally, Sabelli is active in developing seismic design standards for steel systems and is a member of the American Institute of Steel Construction Committee on Specifications, serving as vice-chair of the Technical Committee on Seismic Provisions. He is a Past President of the Structural Engineers Association of California (SEAOC). Sabelli is supported by Tanjeet Juneja, PE, SE, LEED AP, a Senior Associate and Senior Project Manager with a focus on science, tech and research facilities, laboratories, education, healthcare, civic, and community spaces. Juneja specializes in seismic design and analysis of structures and has experience with a wide variety of construction materials and structural technologies. “We are excited to recognize Rafael as the leader of our Structural team in San Francisco. Rafael’s leadership in seismic design contributes significantly to our firm and the broader structural engineering community. His role as seismic designer and engineer of record of the award-winning SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles and the Air Traffic Control Tower at San Francisco International Airport exemplify his technical expertise” said Blair Hanuschak, PE, SE, Managing Principal and Executive Director of Walter P Moore’s Structures Group. As Managing Director in the Los Angeles office, Jeff Nixon, PE, consistently delivers high-profile projects across various market sectors including sports, aviation, commercial, entertainment, hospitality, convention centers, and education. Partnering with Sabelli as well is Ryan Anderson, SE, DBIA who is leading the San Diego office, he continues to leverage Walter P Moore’s expertise on the West Coast and internationally. Nixon, Anderson, and Sabelli are supported by Lori Lee, AIA, Managing Director for Los Angeles’ Enclosure Team, and Armen Megerdoomian, Managing Director of the Western Region Parking Services Group. Lee focuses on aviation, hospitality, sports, government, and civic projects and has been instrumental in projects such as the Allegiant Stadium, as well as the American Airlines APM Core and Midfield Satellite Concourse at Los Angeles Airport. Megerdoomian’s team offers parking master planning, feasibility studies, and full A/E design services for standalone parking structures. “Jeff Nixon’s leadership of our LA office has continued to expand our footprint as a firm. He is leading a team that is known for innovative solutions and extremely reliable delivery on every project. He and his team set a very high bar in the marketplace for engagement with our architectural and institutional clients,” said Mark Larsen, PE, SE Managing Principal and Director of Operations of Walter P Moore’s Structures Group. Walter P Moore’s Structural, Parking, and Enclosure teams provide comprehensive engineering services to support the design, construction, and improvement of building structures, working with the world’s leading architects, developers, owners, and builders to deliver structures that have been recognized as among the world’s best. About Walter P Moore Walter P Moore is an international company of engineers, innovators, and creative people who solve some of the world’s most complex structural and infrastructure challenges. Providing structural, diagnostics, civil, traffic, parking, transportation, enclosure, and construction engineering services, they design solutions that are cost- and resource-efficient, forward-thinking, and help support and shape communities worldwide. Founded in 1931, Walter P Moore‘s 700+ professionals work across 21 U.S. offices and five international locations.
Bob Pelosi, PE

An expert in land development, stormwater management, and roadway design, Bob Pelosi has relocated from architecture, engineering, planning firm OHM Advisors’ Nashville office to Frankfort, Kentucky. The move supports the community advancement firm’s growth initiatives of its new Greater Louisville locale. A seasoned project manager, Pelosi works closely with a team of engineers, architects, designers, surveyors and other professionals to deliver innovative solutions to the firm’s clients.
MN Department of Transportation

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is looking for a Civil Engineer for Road Construction in Morris. This position will provide overall direction and supervision to road construction teams. If you are looking for career with great work-life balance and an excellent benefits package go to mn.gov/careers.
Researcher aids Arkansas highway projects through subsurface analysis

FAYETTEVILLE — A University of Arkansas geotechnical engineer is collaborating with the Arkansas Department of Transportation to map subsurface conditions before road construction begins to identify issues early and help keep highway construction projects on track and on budget. Clint Wood, a civil engineering associate professor and geotechnical engineer, creates...
Ashley Greer ’20 MSL: Mastering Project Management

Ashley Greer ’20 MSL of Troutman, N.C. thinks constantly about time, budget and scope -- the three key elements of her work in project management at Wells Fargo. Greer is a Business Support Consultant in the bank’s Enterprise Change Management division. She guides large teams to desired outcomes by a certain date and within strict financial parameters. And thanks to Pfeiffer University’s Master of Science in Leadership (MSL) program, which she completed last year, she’s taking her project management skills to the next level.
National MDA Executive Steering Committee Excellence Award Announced at Maritime Security East

Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations Supervisory Air Interdiction Officer Ali Baig recognized for promoting regional maritime security. The National Maritime Domain Awareness (MDA) Executive Steering Committee annual national level “MDA ESC Excellence Award for 2021 for law enforcement was presented to U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations Supervisory Air Interdiction Officer Ali Baig of the Jacksonville Air and Marine Branch. The recognition took place today at the Maritime Security East Conference in Miami.
Field day for Manitowoc cranes

Heavy Equipment Colleges of America (HEC) has taken delivery of two Manitowoc MLC100-1 crawler cranes. One of the 110-ton capacity (99.8-tonne) lattice boom crawler cranes was used in an assembly safety class for the students at HEC in Stonecrest, Georgia. According to HEC president and ceo Bob Albano, students from...
It’s Official! California Really Is Taking Over Austin

Despite the warnings Austinites have given to California, Californians just won’t stop moving here! Even the pandemic wasn’t enough to stop them. Now there’s this. Here is another example of how California is taking over Austin. Austin Business Journal recently reported that a California company is getting the approval to...