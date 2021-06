“The Story of More: How We Got to Climate Change and Where We Go from Here,” by geologist Hope Jahren, is Northwestern’s One Book selection for the 2021-22 school year. The latest by the bestselling author of “Lab Girl,” the book is an exploration of the consequences of population growth — from 3800 years ago in Mesopotamia when the population was approximately 100 million to the present day — and human habits of consumption on the planet and the actions that we all can take to fight back.