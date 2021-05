Lionel Messi will miss Barcelona’s final match of the season against Eibar on Saturday to allow time to rest ahead of the Copa America, his club have said. Barcelona gave Messi permission to miss training on Friday and, with nothing to play for in La Liga, the Argentine will also miss the match at relegated Eibar. The club’s record goalscorer is out of contract this summer and will have already played his last match for the team if he decides to move on at the end of the season. Messi stated his desire to leave his boyhood club last...