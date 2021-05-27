newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Interior Design

I Solved My Studio Apartment Storage Problems With These Floating Shelves

By Andrea Marie
Real Simple
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEach product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Anyone who lives in a small space knows having a good amount of storage is crucial. In my case, living in a 500-square-foot studio apartment, it's extra important. Given the limited amount of space, my bathroom is fairly large, but the storage options aren't ideal. Now that I've lived there for quite some time, I've constantly been on the hunt for ways to make my space work better and more efficiently. I came across the Labcosi Floating Bathroom Shelves on Amazon and couldn't be happier with my decision to purchase them.

www.realsimple.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Studio Apartment#Storage Space#Living Space#Extra Space#White Space#Shared Space#Amazon Com#Store Books#Bathrooms#Picture Frames#Pantry Items#Candles#Screwdriver#Feature#Customers#Power Drill#Skincare Products#Prices#Washcloths#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Interior Design
News Break
Amazon
Related
Interior Designaddicted2decorating.com

The Finished Hallway Remodel – Before and After

*This post contains affiliate links. The hallway is finally finished! It’s been a long road, and we lived with an unfinished hallway for well over a year, but i put the finishing touches on it just last night and snapped some pictures to show you. I’m pretty excited about how...
Home & GardenPopular Mechanics

The 10 Best Plant Stands for Your Home

No doubt you’ve hopped on the “more is more” plant trend by now, filling every living room shelf or deck ledge with potted greenery. But if you really want to make a statement in your space with your ficus, succulents, or mini palms, a plant stand—or several placed in a tight arrangement—is the way to go. Mixing it up with stands of different styles and heights is how to create a look that's polished and doesn't feel too generic, sort of like creating an accent wall. We're rounded up our favorite options available in the market, so read on for our top recommendations.
Home & Gardenatlanticcitynews.net

Ways to Upgrade Your Ceiling Fan on a Budget

Did you ever had a feeling when you are lying on your bed wondering about something and then suddenly you take a glance at your roof and notice that how your ceiling fan is destroying the aesthetics of your room and you feel the need to upgrade your old ceiling fan?
Home & GardenHouzz

Before and After: 3 Patios Designed for Comfy, Stylish Lounging

When tackling a patio makeover, it can be appealing to want to tear everything out and start from scratch to realize your dream space. Before you do — especially as summer edges closer — consider if new furniture, potted plantings and other outdoor accessories could be a more efficient and budget-friendly way to upgrade your outdoor living experience.
Interior DesignHello Magazine

9 genius ways to decorate your rental home on a budget

So you've secured an amazing rental property, but now you're unsure how to make it feel like home. From affordable buys to Instagrammable techniques, discover the genius ways to decorated your rented house without breaking the bank…. Check your terms. When you move into a rented place, you may presume...
Home & Gardenhomedit.com

How To Build A Coat Rack Bench That Fits In Your Entryway

An entryway just isn’t the same without a place to hang your coat when you come home. The coat rack has become one of the basic necessities for this sort of space and since you have to have one you might as well make it look nice. In the tutorials and examples that follow you’ll find plenty of ideas and designs to choose from and you’ll also learn how to build a coat rack yourself if you ever feel like it.
Home & Gardentheurbantwist.com

Klik Klak Futon: What Is It?

Klick klak futons are a modern take on the traditional sleepers of years past. Turn any area in your home into a spot for guests to sleep. A klick klak futon, also called a klick klak sleeper or a klick klak couch, is a modern and more comfortable take on the traditional futons of years past. They are an excellent way to upgrade a space, effectively turning virtually any area in the home into a spot for guests to sleep. Whether your in-laws visit frequently or your cross-country friends from college are looking for a place to crash on a weekend getaway, klick klak futons provide the functionally you’re looking for in a pull-out sleeper while making your guests feel more at home. Best of all, they pose all the benefits of having a guest bedroom while fitting inconspicuously into your office, living room, den, or finished basement decor.
Interior Designallnetarticles.com

5 Kitchen Countertop Materials

Kitchen renovations are amongst the most popular home renovations. Choosing what type of material to use for your countertops can be a challenge, especially when it needs to reflect your personality and stand up to suitable wear and tear. You will need to consider what materials will match your kitchen’s aesthetic and how much you are willing to maintain your new material. Below is an overview of five materials to give you a helping hand.
Home & Gardenrichmondmagazine.com

Organize Your Summer Stuff

With summer just around the corner, organizing our summer gear — from gardening supplies to sports equipment and grilling accessories — is top of mind. According to professional organizer Kristen Ziegler, now is the time to clean spaces like garages and garden sheds that can be a catchall for clutter. “Decluttering can give you a sense of control after a year where we haven’t had any because of the pandemic,” says Ziegler, whose firm, Minima, has been voted favorite home organizer in our annual Readers’ Favorites survey for the last eight years. R•Home asked Ziegler to share some tips on getting started.
Interior DesignRefinery29

This Toronto Apartment Is A California-Inspired DIY Heaven

In Refinery29’s Sweet Digs, we take a look inside the sometimes small, sometimes spacious homes of millennials. Today, tarot reader and entrepreneur Robin Daprato shows us how she turned her Toronto apartment into a California-inspired, DIY sanctuary. Just steps from the hustle of West Queen West in Toronto’s so-hip-it-hurts Trinity...
Interior Designhomedit.com

French Country Bedding Ideas to Spruce Up Your Bedroom

The French country style is often confused with farmhouse because they are both characterized by the integration of natural materials and antiques, but they are two very different styles. The French country style focuses more on feminist vibes, being airy and very soft, whereas the farmhouse style is rather casual...
Interior DesignTampa Bay News Wire

What Can You Use Your Loft Conversion For?

If you’re planning a loft conversion, you probably already have an idea as to how you’d like to use the space. But if you’re extending the home for selling purposes, you might not know the best way to utilize the space. Plus, the attic often has a lot more space...
Interior Designcincinnatigoodwill.org

5 Interior Design Trends to Know About

Over the past year, the phrase “there’s no place like home” has certainly taken on a new meaning! After spending much more time at home, many people are eager to refresh and redecorate their spaces for the year ahead. So, what are some of the emerging interior design trends you...
Tucson, AZtucson.com

Practical Tips to Design a More Relaxing Home

Home is a special place. It’s where memories are made, loved ones come together, and your family can retreat from the busyness of life. Because of this, decorating your home in a manner that promotes relaxation and peace is important. If you’d like to transform your home into a sanctuary for your family and guests alike, the design team at Sam Levitz Furniture has the tips and ideas to make every space in your home feel like you’re on vacation.
Interior DesignPosted by
ARTnews

Solve Your Shelving Problems with Room & Board’s Bookcases

Storage is an almost impossible task, especially when dealing with city apartments that don’t have basements, or perhaps even closets. Moving out of the pandemic, we also might find ourselves with more stuff cluttering our spaces than in early 2020 — results of quarantine consumerism. Shelving is vital, but the question becomes, what kind of shelving do you actually need?
Interior DesignPosted by
Domino

There’s Nothing “Grandma” About This Trend Revival

The love child of those freeflow squiggles you’ve been seeing everywhere and the still-going-strong cottagecore trend, this year’s pattern of the moment is a delightful combination of both. The scalloped edge is back, but it has nothing to do with yesteryear’s preppy counterpart (though we do love a good frill). This fresh iteration is all about bold colors and shapes—and what better place to test it out than in an ever-evolving kid’s room?
Interior DesignVermilion Standard

How to Create the Perfect Outdoor Living (and Work) Room

Spring is here, and it’s time for pandemic-weary homeowners to ready yards and landscapes for backyarding. Yes, backyarding is a word – and one that we all need right now. The pandemic thrust us into a new reality, and the backyard has a starring role. With a year of limitations on where we go, how we gather, and who we connect with, yards and other managed landscapes became a safe haven.