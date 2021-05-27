I Solved My Studio Apartment Storage Problems With These Floating Shelves
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Anyone who lives in a small space knows having a good amount of storage is crucial. In my case, living in a 500-square-foot studio apartment, it's extra important. Given the limited amount of space, my bathroom is fairly large, but the storage options aren't ideal. Now that I've lived there for quite some time, I've constantly been on the hunt for ways to make my space work better and more efficiently. I came across the Labcosi Floating Bathroom Shelves on Amazon and couldn't be happier with my decision to purchase them.