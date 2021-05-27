Access Magic Bullet Looks in Cinema 4D

Firefox Open Tab sync is an incredibly handy feature for those on the go. Jack Wallen shows you how to access those tabs from the mobile end of the sync. Thanks to the latest iteration of the open source browser (version 89), I've officially returned to Firefox as my default browser. If you've been paying attention to my writing over the past year, you know it's been a rather circuitous journey that led me to Opera for the longest time, thanks to its Workspaces feature. Other than a single site not working properly (more on that at a later date), I'm now using Firefox exclusively on both the desktop and my Google Pixel 5.