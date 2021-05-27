Cancel
Access Magic Bullet Looks in Cinema 4D

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLearn how to access Magic Bullet Looks in Cinema 4D in this quick tip from Maxon. It’s easy and it’s a great new feature that was added in Cinema 4D S23!. Easy to learn and extremely powerful, Cinema 4D is the perfect package for all 3D artists who want to achieve breathtaking results fast and hassle-free. Beginners and seasoned professionals alike can take advantage of Cinema 4D’s wide range of tools and features to quickly achieve stunning results. Cinema 4D’s legendary reliability also makes it the perfect application for demanding, fast-paced 3D production.

Technology
SlashGear

Unreal Engine 5 Early Access released to public with magical sample

Today Epic Games released Unreal Engine 5 Early Access. In this next-generation engine, Epic hopes to move beyond boundaries, to “empower creators across all industries to deliver stunning real-time content and experiences.” The company still suggests this engine is for “game developers” – but given what we’re seeing here, it’s more evident than ever that Epic is ready to roll into the next generation of virtual experiences and entertainment.
Flacon for Mac

Cut big audio files into separate tracks. Flacon extracts individual tracks from one big audio file containing the entire album of music and saves them as separate audio files. To do this, it uses information from the appropriate CUE file. Besides, Flacon makes it possible to conveniently revise or specify tags both for all tracks at once or for each tag separately.
After Dark Classic Set for Mac

A collection of three screen savers from the popular After Dark screen saver. You can enjoy the Flying Toasters, Mowing Man and Boris screen savers. The screen savers all use the graphics and sounds from the original After Dark screen savers. The Flying Toasters screen saver features 31 characters, including all four generations of toasters. It also includes three versions of the Flying Toaster song. You can control which characters appear on the screen.
Space Lite free reverb effect plugin by Cymatics (VST/AU/AAX)

Cymatics is offering a free version of its upcoming reverb effect plugin featuring powerful reverb modes and some unique features to completely customize your reverb. Housed in an easy to use interface, Space Lite comes with 3 reverb modes: Space, Hall Long and Spring 1. The full version of Space has over 20 reverb modes, and it will be included for free with a purchase of the upcoming Destiny Melody Collection, which launches on June 11th.
How to access Firefox synced tabs from the mobile version of the browser

Firefox Open Tab sync is an incredibly handy feature for those on the go. Jack Wallen shows you how to access those tabs from the mobile end of the sync. Thanks to the latest iteration of the open source browser (version 89), I've officially returned to Firefox as my default browser. If you've been paying attention to my writing over the past year, you know it's been a rather circuitous journey that led me to Opera for the longest time, thanks to its Workspaces feature. Other than a single site not working properly (more on that at a later date), I'm now using Firefox exclusively on both the desktop and my Google Pixel 5.
Ravichandran: The cinema industry is looking for work and not food kits

On Sunday, Ravichandran celebrated his 60th birthday, and a day before the celebrations, the showman of Sandalwood, known for his creativity and out-of-the-box ideas, came up with an innovative video as a gift to his fans. Calling it ‘reel world’, the video, which is filled with words and visionary quotes, gave an update of his future projects. From a project with Ravi Boppanna in 2021 to a host of other works in 2022, Ravichandran is working on a range of films, many of which have unusual titles.
Hands-On with System76's COSMIC Desktop for Pop!_OS Linux 21.04

(Other stories by Marius Nestor) In mid-April 2021, System76 unveiled COSMIC as their take on the new design of the GNOME 40 desktop environment for Pop!_OS Linux, but they didn't provide us with many details, except for the fact that their COSMIC desktop will offer a "totally different" desktop experience with an always visible dock, as well as separate Workspaces and Applications views. The COSMIC desktop will be part of the upcoming Pop!_OS Linux 21.04 distribution release, which is derived from Canonical's Ubuntu 21.04 (Hirsute Hippo) and expected later this summer. But on June 3rd, System76 released the beta version Pop!_OS Linux 21.04 to give us an early taste of the COSMIC desktop, so I downloaded the ISO and gave it a try on my Lenovo laptop.
AJA Releases Mini-Config v2.26.2

The What: AJA Video Systems has released Mini-Config v2.26.2, a free software update that introduces a host of new features for select AJA 12G-SDI, 4K/UltraHD, and other AJA Mini-Converter models, including Region of Interest scan converters. The What Else: Mini-Config v2.26.2 introduces Extended Display Identification Data (EDID) emulation for all...
Own a Part of Secret Cinema

Fans of Secret Cinema, including the excellent staging of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, now have a chance to own a part of the company as part of a new crowdfunding initiative. Our audience has always been an integral part of the story and now, for the first time,...
HyperX Alloy Origins 60 review: Size matters

The HyperX Alloy Origins 60 is a beautifully designed 60% mechanical gaming keyboard that demands a second glance. We check over 130 million products every day for the best prices. HyperX Alloy Origins 60 Specs. Price: $99.99/ £87.99. Key type: Mechanical. Switches: HyperX Red Switch. Illumination: Per-key RGB. Size: 11.6...
Turning “No” into Magic

(By Rick Fink) One of the most frightening words for a media rep to say to a prospect or client is, “No”!. “No, we cannot offer that rate for that time frame.” “No, I can’t get you on tomorrow. We are past the production deadline!” “No, I can’t get you on this week. We are sold out”. “No, we can’t match the price of our competitor!” “No, No, No, and No!”
OneOf Looks to Make Music NFTs Accessible and Affordable for the Average Fan

The world of non-fungible tokens continues to grow, and platform OneOf is working to become a major player in the space by making music NFTs accessible to fans at an affordable price. Lin Dai, co-founder and CEO of OneOf, and Joshua James, co-founder and COO, joined Cheddar to discuss how the platform’s approach to sustainability distinguishes it from a crypto industry criticized for its reportedly outsized carbon emissions. Backed by legendary producer Quincy Jones, the company raised $63 million in seed funding to be used to expand technological capabilities and for financial commitments to artists, according to Lin Dai.
Senior Product Designer

The senior product designer will be a core part of the product development team. Principally, you will solve user problems creatively and will drive the conversation around how we bring the solutions to life. You will be responsible for working with our product development team to deliver world-class and innovative product features, improved workflows, and a best-in-class user experience. You will design features that surprise, delight, and wow our customers.
Digital Bullet Journal template

A free digital bullet journal for Google Slides or PowerPoint, completely customizable. It comes with a month view and 3 different week views, you can choose the one you like best or even create a week view yourself. It also has a layout for a list of books you want to read (you can color them once you have read them) and a list of movies or series to watch, once you have, you can rate them by coloring the stars.
Cinema & The Age of Streaming

Over the years, release gaps—the time between a movie’s theatrical debut and release on streaming services, DVD, or BluRay—have been steadily closing, with the average release gap hovering around 90 days over the past few years. However, the COVID-19 pandemic saw the first wave of a new release style: combined theatrical and streaming release.
Optoma Releases Large, Commercial LED Display

Optoma, the manufacturer of large image display products, has announced its new, fully-optimized 130″ Optoma FHDS130 SOLO LED display for boardrooms, classrooms, houses of worship, retail, and hospitality. Pre-calibrated out of the box, the FHDS130 can be installed within hours. “The Optoma FHDS130 was designed to appeal to a larger...
7 Creative Ways to Use CorelDRAW

CorelDRAW is a vector-based software, developed by Corel Corporation, and was first released in 1989. Most commonly, it is used for creating logos, invitation cards, brochures, or any kind of project that requires vector-based designs. If this is your first time checking out CorelDRAW, you should know that it has...
Summer Cinema

Oops, half the year is already over! How did this happen? I don’t know, and you probably don’t either, but here we are, looking down the barrel of a musical, a documentary and blockbuster action film. With more tent pole films feeling comfortable enough to release, it’s looking like we’re getting closer and closer to being on a regular release schedule again. Being able to frequently get back into theaters has been wonderful, so let’s hope everything continues down this path. (We’ll see how many times I have to rewrite this article after saying that…)