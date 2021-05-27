Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

Michigan Couple Arrested After Drunken Brawl at Ohio Water Park

By Dana Marshall
Posted by 
WKMI
WKMI
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A Michigan couple's brutal, drunken fight caught on video at an Ohio water park has gone viral. It's impossible to identify who started the whole incident by watching the video footage. However, what is caught on video is shocking to say the least. This incident took place at Kalahari resorts in Sandusky, Ohio on Monday, May 17th. Police reports state that the incident began when some one cut in line for a surf ride. Erie County Sheriff Paul Sigsworth told Cleveland 19 that the real problem is alcohol,

wkmi.com
WKMI

WKMI

Kalamazoo, MI
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
379K+
Views
ABOUT

WKMI has the best news coverage for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Ohio State
City
Sandusky, OH
Local
Ohio Society
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flint Water#Alcohol#Cleveland Police#County Police#Young State Park#Emt#Brittany Cabay Persistent#Ohio Water Park#Michigan Resident#Police Reports State#Erie County#Vehicle Theft#Punches#Video Footage#Fight#Kalahari Security#Kalahari Resorts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
Related
Michigan StatePosted by
WKMI

Who Is Responsible For COVID-19 Nursing Home Deaths In MI?

Media coverage on the issue is not widespread. Nonetheless, questions about sending people who contracted the COVID-19 virus in Michigan into nursing and long-term care facilities remain a hot-button issue in the state. A State Senate Committee is still probing for answers to key questions. And the Whitmer Administration just settled a court case relating to the situation. Neither provides a solid foundation for the Governor to defend her virus precautions that have been issued through several state departments. Many of those virus rules have been reduced or eliminated in the past two weeks. More are set to fall to the wayside on the first of July.
Michigan StatePosted by
WKMI

Michigan DNR Seeking Justice For Slain Lake County Albino Deer

Sad news coming out of Irons, MI as the well known Albino deer that people spot regularly has been killed, and the Michigan DNR is looking for any evidence that could lead them to find out why it happened. According to the DNR, the deer was killed with a crossbow between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. on Sunday, May 30th, and was found along the border of one of the resident's property lines along North Bass Lake.
Michigan StatePosted by
WKMI

Social Drinking Districts are Growing in West and Southwest MI

Pour another round. It is legal to drink downtown in these 19 cities in 9 different West and Southwest Michigan counties as social districts are the new norm. Have you done it yet? Drinking in public, right out in the open? Only alcoholics would do that, right? It feels almost like hiding rum in your koozie at your kids soccer game, but public drinking is no longer the taboo it once was as social districts are becoming more and more popular in Michigan.
Detroit, MIPosted by
WKMI

100 Year Old Message in a Bottle Found At Detroit Train Station

Crews renovating Detroit's Michigan Central Station made an incredible discovery last week when they unearthed a 100 year old message in a bottle. Last year, Ford Motor Company made the announcement that they were planning and renovating the old Michigan Central Station and turning it into a "walkable" 30-acre campus. The station, which opened in 1913, has been shuttered since 1988.
Bangor, MIPosted by
WKMI

Bangor Man Charged For Brutal Weeks Long Attack On Battle Creek Woman

A Bangor man is now charged for attacking a Battle Creek woman over the course of more than two weeks. The 45-year-old alleged suspect is accused of abusing the 24-year-old woman repeatedly over the course of two weeks. Some details surrounding the incident remain unclear. What is known is that the two initially met through a dating app.
Michigan StatePosted by
WKMI

Pregnant Woman Saves 3 Drowning Kids in Lake Michigan

Not all heroes wear capes. Some of them wear maternity pants. Three children, ages 15 and under, were swimming in Lake Michigan at the First Street Beach Pier in Manistee County when things went from fun to terrifying fast. They were apparently getting pulled further out into Lake Michigan by the rip current when Alyssa Dewitt saw them waving their hands in the air.
Michigan StatePosted by
WKMI

Two Oldest Common Loons in the World are Here in Michigan

The two oldest Common Loons in the entire world can be found in a National Wildlife Refuge right here in Michigan and have a love story all their own. The two oldest Common Loons are a couple who are celebrating their 25th Anniversary as a couple. The male, known as 'ABJ', was banded as a chick in 1987 at Seney National Wildlife Refuge in Michigan's Northern Penninsula. Seney is home to the oldest long-term Common Loon banding program, according to the National Audubon Society. Because ABJ was banded that first year, researchers know that his exact age of 34.
Michigan StatePosted by
WKMI

Michigan Hotel Owner Caught on Video Verbally Attacking Customer

Man that claims to own hotel kicks family out at Midnight and calls them dumb democrats and idiots. What was supposed to be a fun family outing in Northern Michigan turned into an absolute nightmare for two mothers and their five children. According to Jennifer Biela, the family was awakened by the sound of water running. She ran down to the front desk for help. Instead of help, she was belittled and aggressively talked down to by the man behind the counter who claims to be the owner of the Crown Choice Inn and Suites in Mackinaw City. In the videos below you can see the man tell Jennifer to pack up and leave as he calls her an idiot and a dumb democrat.
Battle Creek, MIPosted by
WKMI

Battle Creek Police Warn of Fake Hostage Scam

You might have three days off for the Memorial Day weekend, but rest assured that criminals won’t be taking time off. Battle Creek Police are warning residents about a new phone scam being used by criminals in the area. The following was posted on the department’s Facebook page:. “We have...
Michigan StatePosted by
WKMI

Can Michigan Residents Just Say We Identify As Fully Vaccinated So We Are

We are told hundreds of times a week that if a person decides they are something they are not we are all supposed to be quiet and accept whatever they believe they are. So I ask you will those who continue to not believe in biology or science now believe if someone identifies as a vaccinated person they will fully accept and embrace them as a Covid-19 vaccinated person?
Battle Creek, MIPosted by
WKMI

Face Masks Not Required For Battle Creek Field of Flight & Balloon Fest

Attendees will be able to decide their own safety measures for the 2021 Battle Creek Field of Flight Air Show & Balloon Festival. As statewide COVID-19 restrictions are lifted as of June 1, organizers of this year's Battle Creek Field of Flight Air Show & Balloon Festival say they won't require face masks or face coverings. Even better news, there will be no limiting crowds.
Marshall, MIPosted by
WKMI

Battle Creek Man Killed in Crash Near Marshall

A Tuesday morning crash east of Marshall has killed an area man. Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department Deputies report the crash happened around 11 Tuesday morning at Michigan Avenue and 22 1/2 Mile Road in Marengo Township. Deputies are still sorting out how it happened. They’re getting help from the State...
Kalamazoo, MIPosted by
WKMI

Battle Creek And Kalamazoo Schools Remain Under Virus Microscope

While state, regional, and local health administrators are easing up on general COVID-19 virus controls. They’re sure keeping a close eye on schools. The state continues to publish a spreadsheet detailing the status of virus outbreaks at schools. Keep in mind, the ongoing school reports are based on an outbreak consisting of two or more cases in close proximity at a school setting. That can include students, instructors, support staff, and even bus drivers.
Boats & WatercraftsPosted by
WKMI

The SS Badger is Literally a Floating Historic Landmark

Since 1953, the ferry has been sailing Lake Michigan, shipping passengers, freight and automobiles from Ludington, Michigan to Manitowoc, Wisconsin. It's a one-of-a-kind. The SS Badger is "an icon of car ferry heritage on the Great Lakes." It is also the last remaining large coal-burning steamship not only on the Great Lakes, but in the entire United States. It's own Wikipedia entry also notes, the "SS Badger is also unusual in that it is a registered historical site in two states. The Michigan Historical Commission and the Wisconsin Historical commission each named Badger as a registered historical site in 1997."
Battle Creek, MIPosted by
WKMI

Battle Creek Delivery Driver takes Heroic Actions to Save Motorist

A Battle Creek man took heroic actions to save a motorist suffering from a serious medical emergency and others on the road. What would you do? We've all thought to ourselves at some point about different scenarios and how we'd react. Hopefully, none of us ever have to find out how we'd react in a situation as serious as this.
TrafficPosted by
WKMI

Have You Noticed Lower Vehicle Insurance Premiums?

Vehicle insurance rates in Michigan are dropping a whopping 27% from 2019 to last year. That’s enough to move Michigan out of the top spot on the high-to-low list of states for insurance premiums. Just about anyone in the state could tell you that for years Michigan has been a...