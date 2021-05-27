Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Gold price to $10,000 within 10 years if inflation picks up, look for record highs in December - Incrementum

By Neils Christensen
kitco.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Thursday, Incrementum AG published its 15th annual In Gold We Trust reported and highlighted the growing inflation threat...

www.kitco.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Prices#Gold Standard#Consumer Price Inflation#Inflation Rates#Market Prices#Incrementum Ag#Cbdc#Stronger Inflation#Consumer Price Levels#December#Market Volatility#Real Interest Rates#Gdp#Financial Markets#Investors#Selected Equities#Liquidity#Yield Curve Control#Monetary Policy#Monetary Climate Change
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Gold
News Break
Economy
Related
EconomyForexTV.com

India's Central Bank Holds Key Rates As Expected

India’s central bank decided to keep its key interest rates unchanged and to continue with its accommodative stance as long as necessary. At the end of three-day rate setting meeting, the Monetary Policy Committee of the Reserve Bank of India unanimously voted to hold the benchmark policy rate at 4.00 percent. The reverse repo rate was retained at 3.35 percent.
Businesskitco.com

Euro zone bond yields edge lower after U.S. data

MILAN, June 4 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields slowly edged lower on Friday after a slightly weaker than expected U.S. May employment report, with investors looking for cues about the U.S. Federal Reserve's bond-buying tapering discussions. The Labor Department's report showed nonfarm payrolls increased by 559,000 jobs last...
Retailmarketpulse.com

Euro at 3-week low on Fed, retail sales

The euro continues to struggle this week and hasn’t posted a winning daily session since Monday. In the European session, EUR/USD is trading at 1.2112, down 0.12% on the day. US dollar jumps as Fed reduces corporate purchases. The US dollar flexed some muscles on Thursday, as EUR/USD fell by...
Businesskitco.com

Standard Chartered - $1900 is a critical level for gold

(Kitco News) -Standard Chartered is looking for more upside in gold and has noted some political and flow-driven reasons for the price move higher. The London-based investment bank believes $1900/oz and then $1960/oz are key levels in the gold price and should be watched in the coming months. Precious Metals...
Businessfxempire.com

Gold Price Forecast – Gold Markets Recover After Jobs Number

Gold markets have initially fallen during the trading session on Monday to reach down towards the crucial $1850 level, before recovering due to the reaction from the jobs number that came in at 559,000 jobs added for the month, much less than the “whisper number” of 1 million added. Because of this, people are starting to walk away from the idea of the Federal Reserve talking about tapering, and therefore the US dollar got hit as a result. This of course will help gold as it tends to run counter. Furthermore, if there are concerns about inflation going forward, gold will also get a bit of a boost.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast GBP/USD: US inflation and UK virus data hold the key

GBP/USD Forecast: To 1.40 or 1.42? All eyes on US Nonfarm Payrolls. Sterling has succumbed to data and Fed-related dollar strength. Nonfarm Payrolls and also worries about the Delta variant are set to move the currency pair. Friday's four-hour chart is showing that cable is at crossroads. Down but not out – that is probably the feeling of GBP/USD bulls after Thursday's blows. The greenback staged a comeback after a trio of US figures beat estimates and as the Federal Reserve seems to be more open to at least talking about tapering its bond buys. Read more...
Businessetftrends.com

Growth ETFs Pick Up after Jobs Report Soothes Inflation Fears

U.S. markets jumped Friday, with the growth style and related exchange traded funds standing out, after a weak monthly employment report helped ease fears of an overheating economy. The Labor Department revealed nonfarm payrolls increased by 559,000 jobs in May on the vaccination drive and a re-opening economy, following an...
MarketsDailyFx

US Dollar Outlook: DXY Aims Higher on Robust Data, Taper Risk

US DOLLAR FORECAST: DXY INDEX BUILDS SUPPORT AS FED TAPER FEARS MOUNT. US Dollar is gaining ground quickly during Thursday’s trading session to hit three-week highs. DXY Index looks like it might extend its stretch to the upside after bouncing off key support. FOMC taper risk, combined with a string...
MarketsForexTV.com

Gold Dips As Investors Await US Data

Gold edged lower on Thursday and the dollar ticked up as investors await key U.S. economic data that could set the tone of U.S. monetary policy. Spot gold dipped 0.8 percent to $1,893.11 per ounce, after having hit its highest level since Jan. 8 at $1,916.40 on Tuesday. U.S. gold futures were down 0.8 percent at $1,895.15 per ounce.
Businessdtnpf.com

Oil Futures Soften as USD Hits 3-Week High on Economic Data

WASHINGTON (DTN) -- With the U.S. dollar rebounding sharply against a basket of foreign currencies, oil futures nearest delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange and Brent crude traded on the Intercontinental Exchange settled Thursday's session shallowly mixed after upbeat U.S. economic data boosted optimism for a stronger-than-expected post-pandemic recovery and quicker normalization of Federal Reserve monetary policy.
Currencieskfgo.com

Duration of U.S. dollar weakness splits FX analysts: Reuters poll

BENGALURU (Reuters) – The U.S. dollar outlook is uncertain, with foreign exchange strategists in a Reuters poll almost evenly split on the greenback’s near-term direction following two months of broad weakness, as they await clearer signs from policymakers. After a strong start to the year – rising about 4% in...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Malaysia leads Asian stocks lower, firm dollar hits currencies

* Malaysian stocks fall nearly 1% * India's c.bank keeps rates steady * Most regional currencies set to post weekly losses By Sameer Manekar June 4 (Reuters) - Most emerging Asian equities declined on Friday, with Malaysian shares falling the most as domestic coronavirus cases rise, while currencies weakened after upbeat economic data from the United States boosted the dollar. Shares in Kuala Lumpur declined as much as 0.9% and the ringgit weakened about 0.2% as Malaysia reported 8,209 new daily coronavirus cases and 103 deaths on Thursday. South Korea's won softened by about 0.3% and was set for its third straight session of losses, while the Thai baht slipped 0.4% as the U.S. dollar hit multi-week highs after strong private payrolls data on Thursday. The U.S. jobs report raised concerns over policy tightening by the Federal Reserve, and all eyes now turn to May non-farm payrolls later on Friday which could reignite taper talk from the central bank. India's blue-chip Nifty index inched lower by midday, even as the central bank kept its interest rates steady at record lows as widely expected and announced bond purchases on top of its current quantitative easing programme. "While we do not see any action on the policy rate front in the coming months, we are poised to see a more accountable and action-oriented RBI (Reserve Bank of India) ahead," said Madhavi Arora, lead economist at Emkay Global Financial Services. "We reckon even as yields may inch up gradually and orderly, the RBI will continue to strive fixing skewed yield and maintain its preference for curve flattening." Yields on India's 10-year benchmark bonds have dropped nearly 17 basis points so far in the second quarter after rising more than 28 basis points in the first. For the week, most regional currencies were on track to post modest losses except Malaysia's ringgit, which was set to end marginally higher. Most regional equities were set for mild weekly gains. HIGHLIGHTS: ** China's yuan set for biggest weekly loss in at least four months ** Thailand's headline CPI rises for a second straight month in May ** Japan's economy likely shrank less than initially estimated in Q1 - Reuters poll Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0621 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDE STOCK STOCK DAILY YTD X S S YTD % % DAILY % % Japan +0.05 -6.3 <.N2 -0.40 5.46 3 25> China.