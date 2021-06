We suggest 'something you'd never like in a million years'. If you watch the TV show Shark Tank, it's a buzzword that comes up in nearly every online-enabled pitch: "we've developed unique algorithms that suggest personalized content for each user." Of course, not all of them are created equal, and some of them are just marketing opportunities for investors; or you may have mixed results with your Netflix suggestions. That whole system might be coming to the Nintendo Switch eShop soon.