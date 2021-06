The City of Milton, in partnership with the Department of Health (DOH) and the Washington National Guard, is sponsoring a one-dose, Johnson & Johnson (Janssen), COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Thursday, June 3, 2021 from 9:30 am – 1:30 pm at the following location: Milton Activity Center, 1000 Laurel St. (BLDG B), Milton, WA 98354. This will be a one-dose only, Johnson and Johnson vaccine clinic for Milton Activity Center, and City of Milton residents in general who are at least 18+ years old. This event will offer a great opportunity to get vaccinated if you have not already done so.