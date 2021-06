A bill to create a commission that would investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol riot has failed in the Senate. The Senate on Friday took a procedural vote on legislation to create a bipartisan commission investigating the attack on the Capitol building by supporters of former President Donald Trump in January, but the bill was blocked by Senate Republicans, CBS News reports. It failed in a 54 to 35 vote, and this was the first successful filibuster by Senate Republicans since the new Congress began this year, CNN noted.