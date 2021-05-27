Cancel
Michigan State

Michigan Hotel Owner Caught on Video Verbally Attacking Customer

By Dana Marshall
WKMI
WKMI
 5 days ago
Man that claims to own hotel kicks family out at Midnight and calls them dumb democrats and idiots. What was supposed to be a fun family outing in Northern Michigan turned into an absolute nightmare for two mothers and their five children. According to Jennifer Biela, the family was awakened by the sound of water running. She ran down to the front desk for help. Instead of help, she was belittled and aggressively talked down to by the man behind the counter who claims to be the owner of the Crown Choice Inn and Suites in Mackinaw City. In the videos below you can see the man tell Jennifer to pack up and leave as he calls her an idiot and a dumb democrat.

WKMI

WKMI

Kalamazoo, MI
WKMI has the best news coverage for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

State
Michigan State
Michigan Government
Mackinaw City, MI
Michigan Crime & Safety
