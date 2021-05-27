PA Dept. L&I Publishes Final Overtime Rule in Pennsylvania Bulletin
Note: This is just a reminder; no changes have been made to date. Over the past week, RCPA has received some inquiries about the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) final rule regarding overtime pay under the Minimum Wage Act. Back in late fall and early winter, RCPA sent out notices informing RCPA members that the new rule would become effective January 1, 2021. RCPA is sending out this alert as a reminder to members. To view the new rule in its entirety, please visit the Pennsylvania Bulletin's website.