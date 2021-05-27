Rep. Carra introduces measure urging accessible SOS services
State Rep. Steve Carra on Wednesday introduced a resolution calling for services to remain accessible to the public at Secretary of State offices. “The messy appointment system does not work for everyone in Southwest Michigan, especially if someone needs services on short notice,” said Carra, of Three Rivers. “If Secretary of State offices do not resume a walk-in option, then the appointment system should be improved by guaranteeing available appointments to fit people’s schedules in a timely fashion.”gophouse.org