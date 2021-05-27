Giants news 5/27: Justin Tuck, “to-do list,” Evan Engram, more headlines

I just read the May 27th thoughts from Amani concerning Jones and what he will need to do if he wants to be the Giants QB for the next decade or so. Amani Toomer is the Giants career leading receiver and one of my all timers. However, when he made the observations about Jones's obvious flaws, he probably should have mentioned that when he played, they had a pretty good O-line and also that he learned some lessons about being a true and productive pro the hard way. When Toomer came out of Michigan he looked like a great pick, but, it took him 3 full years to Get It. In 1996, 1997 and 1998 he was targeted 100 times and only caught 44 balls, 27 of them in 98. He scored a total of 6 TD's 5 of them in 98.And while I agree with and respect what he had to say, Daniel Jones approach to the game and the standards that he holds himself to appear to me to be far superior to the effort Toomer displayed in his first 3 years. That is, before the light clicked on and he finally Got It! So I'm going to say with a second year in the Offense working with the same staff, his natural progression, an improved line, the return of Barkley and the additions of Rudolph, Golladay and Toney that Giants QB Daniel Jones is going to have a Breakout Year in 2021 and that when it's all said and done that the Giants Triplets will be far closer to the top tier than they are to the bottom.