Mississippi State

Variant Strains of COVID-19 Identified in Long-term Care Facility Outbreaks

hottytoddy.com
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting additional cases of two variant strains of COVID-19 in Mississippi. Ten additional cases of the more infectious South African origin B.1.351 variant strain have now been identified, for a total of 12 cases. The 10 additional cases are associated with outbreaks in Bedford Care facilities — Monroe Hall in Forrest County and Landmark Care of Collins in Covington County.

www.hottytoddy.com
