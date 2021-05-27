Variant Strains of COVID-19 Identified in Long-term Care Facility Outbreaks

The kidneys are a target organ of COVID-19 and are affected very early in the course. However, this is precisely where there is strong prognostic potential: As early as last spring, COVID-19-associated nephritis was identified as an early warning signal for severe courses of the infectious disease and studies to that effect were published [1]. In that regard, the research group led by Professor Oliver Gross, Department of Nephrology and Rheumatology at Göttingen University Medical Center (UMG), screened 223 patients in a study and included 145 of them as a predictive cohort. Study endpoints were ICU admission or mortality. As a result, early urinary changes that are easily detectable using test strips indicated a more severe COVID-19 course. When combined as a predictive system (urine and serum markers), it was possible to predict outcomes. "This means that kidney values are a seismograph for the course of COVID-19 disease," explained Prof. Gross, the head of the study, at the Opening Press Conference of the 2021 ERA-EDTA Congress.