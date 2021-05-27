Big Blue View podcast - Meet RB Gary Brightwell and CB Rodarius Williams

With OTAs kicking off for the Pittsburgh Steelers and the NFL, we take an inside look at one of its newest members to the team. The Steelers kicked off their organized team activities (OTAs) on May 24th. For many, this is the first feeling of the start of a new league year as fans all itch for more football. Technically, March 17th holds the official title for the league’s new calendar year, but the Pittsburgh Steelers and the rest of the NFL recently took to the practice field for the first time as a 90-man roster.