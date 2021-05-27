Cancel
Los Angeles County, CA

Missing girl from Lancaster last seen on Los Angeles-bound train found

By Sam Benson Smith
heysocal.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 15-year-old girl from Lancaster who was first reported missing Wednesday morning has been found, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. An initial flyer circulated by LASD stated that Naysha Garcia was last spotted by her family at around 7 a.m. on the 44500 block of Ranchwood Avenue. Wednesday night, the Sheriff’s Department released a new photo and update to the missing person’s case; Garcia was seen getting on a Los Angeles-bound train at an unspecified time that day.

heysocal.com
