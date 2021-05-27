Top-ranked Gilbert goes to 2-0: Tiger baseball team tops North Polk, 3-1

GILBERT – The No. 1 Gilbert baseball defeated traditional powerhouse North Polk Wednesday by a 3-1 score. The Tigers scored all three of their runs in the bottom of the first inning. That turned out to be more than enough for pitchers Jacob Papesh and Eli Eldred, who combined to hold the Comets to five hits and strike out 11 batters with just four walks to push the Tigers to 2-0 both overall and in the Raccoon River Conference.