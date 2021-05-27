Giants’ third-round pick Aaron Robinson signs rookie contract

Third-round pick Aaron Robinson has signed his rookie contract with the New York Giants, per a published report. Robinson is a cornerback out of Central Florida. Robinson’s signing leaves first-round pick Kadarius Toney as the Giants’ only unsigned rookie. The New York Post reported Thursday morning that Toney has not been in attendance at the team’s first two voluntary OTAs this week. The third one is Thursday, and media will be in attendance for the first time, so we will get first-hand reports of who is and is not working out.