The Greene County school district is finishing the 2020-21 school year leaving virtually all decision-making regarding Covid-19 to students’ parents. The board decided at its regular meeting in April not to require students to wear face masks except on school buses. School superintendent Tim Christensen told the board at its regular meeting May 19 that the school is continuing to do contact tracing if a student tests positive for Covid, but following Iowa Department of Public Health recommendations, the district is no longer requiring students to be quarantined following a possible exposure to Covid. Instead, parents will determine if their child will attend school following the exposure.