There finally seems to be a light at the end of the dark, COVID-19 pandemic tunnel. As spring transitions to summer, COVID-19 case numbers are decreasing while the vaccination rate is increasing. Given these positive developments, even the most COVID-cautious employers are looking forward to bringing employees back on site in 2021. With this push, however, comes a number of obstacles that employers face in keeping their workforces safe and healthy, as well as consequences for failure to do so. One such consequence comes in the form of Occupational Safety and Health Administration (“OSHA”) retaliation claims.