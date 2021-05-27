Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority says money available for unfunded capital projects
Federal dollars have been very helpful to the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority. Federal dollars allocated to the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority (RTA) in response to COVID-19 made up for a loss of $20 million dollars in operating expenses in 2020, said Rajan Gautam, Secretary Treasurer/Deputy General Manager of Finance, [this week] at a meeting of the RTA Board of Trustees.www.rtands.com