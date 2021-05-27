Cancel
Cleveland, OH

Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority says money available for unfunded capital projects

By David C. Lester, Managing Editor
rtands.com
 8 days ago

Federal dollars have been very helpful to the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority. Federal dollars allocated to the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority (RTA) in response to COVID-19 made up for a loss of $20 million dollars in operating expenses in 2020, said Rajan Gautam, Secretary Treasurer/Deputy General Manager of Finance, [this week] at a meeting of the RTA Board of Trustees.

