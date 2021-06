Carissa Cillis says it’s simple to know what a girl wants in fashion, gifts and home décor: pretty much everything. That’s the idea behind the name of the Wantagh boutique — What A Girl Wants — where the offerings for teens and adults include tanks, halters, camis, mini, maxi and dresses, joggers, jeans shoes, face masks, ankle bracelets, earrings, rings, necklaces, candles, body wash, wine tumblers and serving dish sets. For children, there are plush animals and "interactive" plush sets including "My First Briefcase" that comes complete with a laptop, a "ringing" cellphone, coffee mug and dollar bill. A "My Glam" plush set features a vanity, lipstick, a perfume bottle, compact and hair dryer.