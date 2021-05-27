Whole Foods Predicts Hot Plant-Based Summer

As each year passes, it feels like you get a bit less for your money. If you believe you have noticed the quantity of milk, cereal, juice, and more steadily falling while sticking to the same price, you might have witnessed "shrinkflation." According to Medium, this economic phenomenon falls under the category of inflation. With inflation, you expect to see the price of goods increasing as time goes along. Shrinkflation operates on the same principles and usually only occurs in the food and beverage industry. In this situation, the price of an item stays the same, while the amount of the food drops. A noticeable moment of shrinkflation in recent memory occurred when Häagen-Dazs trimmed down their ice cream cartons from 16 ounces to 14 ounces in 2009 (via Economics Help).