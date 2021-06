New York Giants head coach Joe Judge’s description of the team’s eight OTA schedule reminds one of a preparatory session ahead of a major exam. “The first part is to see where our players are physically. Until I know these guys can go out and operate at 100 percent and stay healthy and protect themselves on the field, soft tissues, and we want to avoid collisions at this part of the camp,” Judge said before last week’s OTA that was open to the media.