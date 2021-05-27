The impossible cool of Cowboy Bebop

Starting June 7, Netflix is looking to jump into the "virtual fan convention" stray in a big way with Geeked Week. Sponsored by Netflix Geeked and running for five days, Geeked Week was created as a means of giving fans an opportunity to share their excitement and connect with people from all over the world who hold the same level of passion for the characters and stories that they do. Some of the series and films being teased to play major roles over the course of the week include Masters of the Universe: Revelation, Lucifer, The Umbrella Academy, The Witcher, The Sandman, The Cuphead Show, Resident Evil, Sweet Tooth, Cowboy Bebop, Stranger Things, Castlevania, The Old Guard, and a whole ton more.