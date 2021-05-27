Cancel
The impossible cool of Cowboy Bebop

By Adam Frank
Big Think
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCowboy Bebop is a genre-busting Japanese anime series. The stories, music, and science fiction are among the best I've ever experienced. The show is being rebooted on Netflix. Every now and then in our movie/TV-show watching careers, there comes a moment when we are confronted with the shock of the new.

bigthink.com
