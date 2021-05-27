newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Jim Ross Thinks AEW-Impact Wrestling Partnership Has Helped Impact More Than AEW

By Joseph Lee
411mania.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn an interview with DAZN, Jim Ross spoke about the partnership between AEW and Impact Wrestling and how he feels it has helped Impact more than AEW. Here are highlights:. On AEW’s partnerships with Impact and NJPW: “I think as it relates to Impact, that’s done through the cooperative efforts of nature of Tony Khan. Don Callis is a part of the management team at Impact and the on-camera manager of Kenny Omega. I think I’m going to sound bad saying this, I’m sure. I think this relationship has helped Impact more than it’s helped AEW. But I don’t know that we’re measuring. I don’t know that we’re judging, quite frankly. If it helps the wrestling business, and it makes it more fan-friendly, then we all win. Tony Khan’s philosophy is to do business with everybody that we want that can help our brand. I think that’s kind of the concept, and I don’t think it’s going to end with Impact.

411mania.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dory Funk Jr.
Person
Josh Barnett
Person
Jim Ross
Person
Sammy Guevara
Person
Jon Moxley
Person
Darby Allin
Person
Jake Hager
Person
Paul Heyman
Person
Tony Khan
Person
Kenny Omega
Person
Chris Jericho
Person
Lex Luger
Person
Don Callis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Impact Wrestling#Pro Wrestling#Combat#Partnerships#Dazn#Njpw#Covid#Mjf#Orange Cassidy#Wrestling Fans#Talents
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
AEW
News Break
Wrestling
News Break
Sports
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
WWE
Related
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Darby Allin And Sting Got Pulled Over By Cops While Filming AEW Revolution Entrance

AEW star Darby Allin has revealed that he and Sting got pulled over three times by cops when they were filming their special entrances for AEW Revolution. While appearing on ESPN’s Sportsnation, Allin was asked about who inspires the style of filmmaking seen in his promos and vignettes. After crediting Joker director Todd Phillips and filmmakers known for their “raw, gritty filming,” Allin detailed his experience producing the cinematic Street Fight a few months ago.
WWE411mania.com

Hall’s AEW Dynamite Review: 5.5.21

We are less than three weeks away from Double Or Nothing and the card is pretty much non-existent so far. You can probably guess where things are going, but it would be nice to start setting things up. Now, forget about all of that because it’s BLOOD & GUTS, which is going to be one of the biggest matches in Dynamite history, as we get an old fashioned WarGames match with the Pinnacle vs. the Inner Circle. Let’s get to it.
WWEMiami Herald

Jim Ross hosted a pro wrestling radio show in 1990s with top stars, and now you can hear it

Jim Ross is the senior advisor and lead announcer for All Elite Wrestling. In my audio interview with the WWE Hall of Famer, he discusses AEW and company leader Tony Khan, his podcast “Grilling J.R.” with the Podfather Conrad Thompson, “AEW Dynamite” on TNT on Wednesdays, NXT on Tuesdays, “AEW Dynamite” returning to touring, Paul Wight on commentary with Tony Schiavone on “AEW Dark Elevation,” Taz and Excalibur on commentary on “AEW Dark,” indie talent, young talent, Oklahoma University, Walter Cronkite, Jake Hager, BBQ and more.
WWE411mania.com

JD Drake Reveals What He Told Tony Khan Before TNT Title Match

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, JD Drake spoke about his recent TNT title match with Darby Allin on AEW Dynamite and what he told Tony Khan backstage. Here are highlights:. On how the match came together: “So Tony comes up to me and says, ‘Hey man, your work has been really solid since you’ve been here. You’re wrestling Darby Allin next week for the TNT Championship. Get ready. And I kind of looked at him, and I said, ‘I stay ready.’ Okay, this works. So I come home. I racked my brain as to what the hell just happened, and I start preparing. And then we shoot the Road To video package, and I lay everything out on the line. Everything in that package, that’s genuine from the heart, 110%. If you want to know what JD Drake is, go to YouTube, look up Road to Dynamite between me and Darby Allin. You’ll get to see me pull the curtain completely back, and you’ll get to see the inside of what makes me tick, I get there on that Wednesday, and the environment is just insane. Everybody’s coming up to me, talking, asking me if I’m ready and all that good stuff, and I’m trying my best to treat it like another day, but the intensity is so big just inside my chest, inside my head. People can’t help but tell that I’m a different human that day, and I had every intention of going out there and not just stealing a professional wrestling event, none of that. I went out there to win a championship to prove to people who’ve always told me ‘You’re too this. You’re too white. You’re too fat. You’re too redneck. You got too much gray hair. You’re too old. You’re too broken down.’ I went out there to prove everybody wrong. That’s what I’ve done my entire career, and damn it I did.”
WWEprowrestlingnewshub.com

Darby Allin Reveals He Injured His Shoulder On Dynamite

This past Wednesday night’s episode of Dynamite saw TNT Champion Darby Allin get tossed down a flight of concrete stairs by Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky. Following Dynamite, Darby Allin took to his Twitter and revealed that he injured his shoulder due to what transpired, but he’s got until Wednesday to get everything together, so he will just do that.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Miro Defeats Darby Allin To Capture The AEW TNT Championship

During the main event of Wednesday night’s AEW Dynamite broadcast, “The Best Man” Miro defeated Darby Allin to become the new AEW TNT Champion, ending Allin’s reign at 186 days. You can check out some highlights from the match below:
WWE411mania.com

Darby Allin Fires Back at Miro Ahead of TNT Title Match

Darby Allin has seen Miro taking shots on him online as they prepare to face each other on this week’s AEW Dynamite, and he had a response ready. As noted yesterday, Miro threw some insults at Allin and Sting on Twitter, writing, “Denial will get you hurt bad. Ask emo face-paint Daddy @Sting if you can win. If he wants to protect you he’ll tell you it’s over too.”
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Miro To Receive Title Shot Next Week On AEW Dynamite

AEW announced a plethora of segments and matches for next week’s AEW Dynamite. Ahead of the Blood and Guts main event, Miro confronted Tony Schiavone to reveal he will be facing Darby Allin next week for Darby’s TNT Title. Per the stipulation, if Darby is unable to compete he will forfeit the title.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Darby Allin Provides A Storyline Injury Update On His Shoulder

As seen during this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Darby Allin took a nasty bump where he was pushed down a set of concrete stairs by Ethan Page. According to reports, Allin was “doing good” after the spot. Allin took to Twitter yesterday, providing a storyline update on his “injury”....
WWE411mania.com

Backstage Notes on Darby Allin Segment From AEW Dynamite: Blood & Guts

– PWInsider reported on some additional notes from last night’s Blood & Guts edition of AEW Dynamite. While most of the first hour was pre-taped, PWInsider reports that the Darby Allin segment and bump with Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky happened live. The segment was said to have not been pre-taped.
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

JD Drake Speaks About Darby Allin Match

JD Drake is a former WWN and EVOLVE wrestler and he recently spoke about his match against Darby Allin. JD Drake is actually a former Tag Team Champion, so he is well known on the indie circuit. Drake made his AEW debut against Darby Allin during an AEW Dark event.
WWElastwordonsports.com

Cody Rhodes And AEW: Has It Been A Success?

A lot of unsubstantiated rumors have been circling recently about Cody Rhodes and his relationship with The Elite in AEW. Reports of backstage heat and the likes have made their way to the surface and for all we know, this is a complete work. However, looking at Cody and his influence in AEW, he does stand out. His storylines seem to take place in their own pocket universe in which he is the central character. He is the Guardians of the Galaxy to AEW’s MCU.
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

Jim Ross reflects on Big Show's career

Big Show is a seven-time world champion, having won the WCW World Heavyweight Championship twice, the WWF/E Championship twice, the ECW World Championship once and the World Heavyweight Championship twice, making him the first and only wrestler to have held all four titles. In addition to these titles, he has...
WWEPosted by
Fightful

Jim Ross On NXT Moving To Tuesdays: They Probably Got Tired Of Getting Their Ass Beat Every Week

Jim Ross knows it's a win-win for the fans that the Wednesday Night Wars are over. On April 13, NXT officially moved to Tuesdays, bringing an end to the head-to-head battle between them and AEW, which started since Dynamite premiered on TNT in October 2019. Dynamite won 63 of 75 weeks in terms of overall viewership and 74 of 75 weeks in the demographic rating when the two promotions went head-to-head.