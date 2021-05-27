newsbreak-logo
Religion

Lee Greenwood's 'God Bless the USA Bible' finds new printer after HarperCollins Christian passes

donaldsonvillechief.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe "God Bless the USA Bible" is still happening even though HarperCollins Christian Publishing passed on serving as the manufacturer for the project inspired by country music singer Lee Greenwood's patriotic hit. The "God Bless the USA Bible," announced earlier this month, has received some pushback for sandwiching the sacred...

Lee Greenwood
