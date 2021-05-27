Cancel
Giants sign 3rd round pick Aaron Robinson

By Blogging Big Blue
chatsports.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHeading into voluntary OTA’s this week, the New York Giants had two more draft picks to sign. Now it’s down to one. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network mentioned on Thursday morning that the Giants signed third round pick, cornerback Aaron Robinson. With Robinson under contract that leaves first round...

