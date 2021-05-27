Giants sign 3rd round pick Aaron Robinson

The Arizona Cardinals signed both of their sixth round picks in Victor Dimukeje and Tay Gowan. Dimukeje (dee-moo-KAY-gee) (6-2, 262) was a two-time All-ACC selection who started all 49 games he played in during his college career at Duke, totaling 166 tackles, 21.5 sacks (second-most in school history), 36 tackles for loss, 28 quarterback pressures, one interception, five forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries. As a senior in 2020, Dimukeje was a semifinalist for the Lott IMPACT Trophy, given to the college defensive player who makes the biggest impact for his team both on and off the field. He had 44 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, five quarterback pressures, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery in 11 games last year. Raised in Baltimore, MD, Dimukeje was born in Lagos, Nigeria and moved to the United States with his family when he was eight years old.