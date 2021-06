Eric Carle, the beloved artist, and writer of The Very Hungry Caterpillar has died at the age of 91. The illustrator had a long and admired career and many fans are pouring out tributes on social media as we speak. Penguin Books put out a statement in the wake of the announcement by his family. They announced his passing with a nice illustration in that trademark style and a short poem. It’s a serene image for a man who left such a mark on children all over the world. Carle helped bring 70 books to life for young readers. People would be hard-pressed to enter a bookstore children’s section and not see that beloved caterpillar staring back at them. He would produce that work until 1969, but it left an immense impression on so many. Here’s what Penguin had to say about the artist.