GamePlan: How the 2021 Offseason May Foreshadow the NFL's Future in More Ways Than One

Has it ever happened to you that you’re watching a football game with your friends, you see a play that you think is one thing, somebody else thinks it’s another thing and consequently all hell breaks loose? Imagine you put some money on your favorite team after checking out the NFL betting lines around and because of one doubtful play or call you see your cash leave right out the window. Well, before the introduction of technology into the NFL, there was no clear way to show everyone what truly happened, making football one of the most controversial sports around.