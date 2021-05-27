Cancel
Cleburne, TX

Council discusses thoroughfare plan

By Matt Smith msmith@trcle.com
Times-Review
Times-Review
 8 days ago
Jeff Whitaker with Kimley Horn Associates delivered an update on the city’s Master Thoroughfare Plan during Tuesday’s meeting of the Cleburne City Council.

The study is scheduled to continue through summer with a report to be delivered to council in fall, Whitaker said.

Kimley Horn conducted a major analysis of Cleburne’s existing and future projected thoroughfare system needs in 2008, before the Chisholm Trail Parkway toll road opened. The company performed a minor update study of the plan in 2017 as well, which focused on adjustment of Ridgeway Drive to meet then current new development needs.

The new update of the plan is needed, Cleburne Director of Public Works Jeremy Hutt said, in order to address Cleburne’s significant growth in recent years.

“This information is going to be critical over the next few years,” Cleburne Mayor Scott Cain said. “Things are going to explode as we potentially double in size.”

Whitaker discussed street network types for future roads, corridor character elements, landscaping and other issues.

“Obviously everyone wants congestion kept down and we know we’re going to grow and get bigger,” Cain said. “We want anything done with our roads to be visually appealing but it’s also important to retain our small-town feel and character. We don’t want to become just another bedroom community and our small-town feel is part of what makes Cleburne unique.”

The big challenge is how to relieve traffic congestion on main corridors, especially east to west. Cain admitted that such solutions appear elusive at best.

Second reading

Cleburne City Secretary Ivy Peterson delivered the second of three readings of a request for an ordinance granting a franchise service agreement to Recyclops LLC to collect, haul and recycle certain recyclable materials within city limits.

Recyclops, which began in 2014, provides a subscription recycling service, Hutt said.

Participation in the service is voluntary not mandatory, Hutt said.

“This service includes bags that are filled by the customer and placed at the curb at their prescribed day,” Hutt said. “Recyclops utilizes independent contracted vehicles and drivers, collects the bagged materials and hauls them to a recycling center.”

Recyclops also operates in several other cities, Hutt said, including Kaufman.

The problem, he said, is that they do not yet have a franchise agreement with Cleburne, which is required.

The agreement, should council approve it, will be non binding and run for five years with four additional one-year renewal options. The agreement would require Recyclops to adhere to city right-of-way ordinances and the city would retain the right to terminate the agreement with our without cause.

Other recycling operations would also be allowed to operate within the city pending council approval, Hutt said.

Recyclops franchise payments to the city will depend on how many residents subscribe to their service.

The third reading will take place June 8 after which council will vote on its approval.

