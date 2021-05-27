newsbreak-logo
Trib Trails, waterfall collection: Battle Creek Trail falls offer distraction from quad-burning hike

By Julie Jag
Salt Lake Tribune
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a special Memorial Day Weekend treat, Trib Trails is bringing you a trio of hikes we’re calling our Waterfall Collection. After warming up with Wednesday’s hike to the falls along the Mount Timpanogos Trail, we suggest you challenge yourself to make it to the meadow atop the Battle Creek Trail, passing by the 50-foot Battle Creek Falls and a few smaller falls along the way. Finally, treat yourself to the easily reached but still stunning Lisa Falls, a 0.3-mile round-trip route that will be featured Friday. Happy hiking!

