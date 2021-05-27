Cancel
Congress & Courts

Rep. John Damoose, R-Harbor Springs; audio on House passage of substitute teacher legislation

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRep. Damoose talks about House passage Thursday of his HB 4293, which allows more school support staff to substitute teach during the state’s ongoing substitute teacher shortage. Rep. Damoose says the plan is a short-term solution to a short-term problem.

Congress & Courts
Politics
U.S. Politics
Congress & Courtsgophouse.org

Rep. Damoose introduces bipartisan plan to remove sales tax on auto rebates

State Rep. John Damoose today introduced a bipartisan plan to exempt automobile manufacturer discounts from sales and use tax. “When a car buyer gets a discount, we should not be taxing them as if they paid full price,” said Damoose, R-Harbor Springs. “Removing sales and use taxes on manufacturer rebates will treat consumers fairly, and the reduced cost will help more Michigan residents afford to lease or purchase a vehicle.”
Atchison, KSnewspressnow.com

Rep. John Eplee, MD House Calls

I thoroughly enjoyed the April Legislative Break. It gave me the opportunity to spend some time in our community talking with folks about the issues debated and the issues we had yet to resolve. One of the highlights was the first in-person legislative coffee at the Atchison Depot. Although not heavily attended, it was nice to see some familiar faces in person.
Vernon, NYOneida Dispatch

State officials announce passage of legislation providing assistance to Vernon Downs

Vernon, N.Y. — Legislation helping Vernon Downs Casino Hotel has been passed by the Senate and Assembly, according to State Sen. Joseph Griffo, R-I-C-Rome, and state Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon, D-Marcy. Griffo was a cosponsor of the bill, which was introduced by Sen. Joseph Addabbo, D-Queens, while Assemblywoman Buttenschon sponsored the...
Congress & Courtsentnet.org

AAO-HNS Celebrates House of Representatives Passage of Anti-Tobacco Legislation

Over the course of the past year, the American Academy of Otolaryngology- Head and Neck Surgery (AAO-HNS) has collaborated with a number of physician and public health organizations to advance H.R. 2339, the “Reversing the Youth Tobacco Epidemic Act.” H.R. 2339, which was introduced by Representatives Pallone (D-NJ) and Shalala (D-FL) on April 18, 2019, would prohibit all flavored tobacco products, including e-cigarettes, increase the minimum age for purchasing tobacco products to 21, ban all non-face-to-face sales for tobacco products, and protect kids from the marketing of tobacco products.
Nassau County, NYNews 12

Advocates rally in Nassau to push for passage of Clean Slate legislation

Advocates rallied Thursday in front of Nassau County Supreme Court, calling for the immediate passage of the Clean Slate legislation. The legislation would automatically seal and erase conviction records once a person has served a sentence. This would be for minor offenses. The bill also states that for a misdemeanor to be expunged, at least one year has to pass since the imposition of the sentence. It would be at least three years for a felony.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

Rep. Pat Fallon proposes cyberattack legislation after recent hacks

Rep. Pat Fallon, R-Texas, joined "Your World" Wednesday stressing the importance of cracking down on hackers citing national, economic and health security risks are at stake. REP. PAT FALLON: And this is just so critically important, and unfortunately, when we pay off these cyber terrorists, we're going to get more of them. And you know, according to the FBI, with the Colonial Pipeline attack, it was based in Russia. And I think personally, Putin's looking the other way. And he's acting like much like Queen Elizabeth did 500 years ago with the privateers raiding Spanish Armada, they were raiding Spanish gold ships. Is this something he's harboring them? And we need to have consequences not only for the hackers, but for the Russian government as well, if indeed they are in cahoots with them.
Congress & Courtswfxb.com

Nancy Pelosi Plans to Find a Way to Investigate the Capitol Riots

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is making plans to find a new way to investigate the Capitol Riots on January 6th. Last week, Republicans in the Senate blocked the legislation to form an independent bipartisan commission with only 4 votes short of the 10 GOP Senators needed. That commission would have been a panel of 10 people who would have investigated what happened the day of the insurrection and how events escalated. In a virtual meeting with members of the House Democratic Caucus, Pelosi said she was prepared to initiate a house-led investigation despite Republican resistance and promised her colleagues to keep going until they find the truth.
New Hartford, NYObserver-Dispatch

Rep. Claudia Tenney introduces legislation for veteran and first responder memorials

Proposed legislation from U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-New Hartford, would create a federal program to assist in the construction, restoration and maintenance of memorials. The Remembering Our Local Heroes Act would fund eligible monuments honoring veterans, active-duty military personnel, law enforcement and firefighters. A grant program would provide grants as much as $100,000 to applicants demonstrating strong community support and secure matching funds from public and private sources.
Illinois Statewgnradio.com

What legislation did Illinois lawmakers pass in the spring legislative session?

Chicago Tribune chief political reporter Rick Pearson joins Anna to recap the spring legislative session in Springfield. What was accomplished by lawmakers? What remains to be done? Rick breaks it all down. Also joining Anna is State Rep. Dan Brady (R-Bloomington) who talks about the work that was done in Springfield this week, his unhappiness with the state budget agreement, why he believes the ethics package could have gone a little bit further and if he’s going to run for Secretary of State.
Congress & Courtsthepampanews.com

Rep. Jackson introduces new legislation to combat cancel culture

WASHINGTON, DC — Today, Congressman Ronny Jackson (TX-13) introduced the Stop Cancel Culture From Degrading Honor Act. This bill will make Medals of Honor or other military decorations permanent after ten years have passed, with a limited number of exceptions. Jackson’s legislation comes as Senator Elizabeth Warren and other radical...
Hartford, CTyankeeinstitute.org

Yankee Institute statement on House passage of Senate Bill 908

“The General Assembly has sided with public-sector unions over our taxpayers and our local governments. Governor Lamont has a choice to make: he can be a force for fiscal sanity in Hartford, or he can hand Connecticut’s public-sector unions new special powers to fight against it. He cannot do both. We urge him to stand with the people, not our state’s most powerful special interest.”
Politicsgophouse.org

Rep. Huizenga: Governor finally relents to legislative calls to reopen

State Rep. Mark Huizenga today highlighted the Legislature’s efforts to rein in the overreach of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration and reopen the state. “For more than 14 months, Gov. Whitmer has disregarded the constitutional role of the Legislature and locked down our state by executive order,” said Huizenga, of Walker. “My fellow legislators and I know the importance of the proper law-making process, and our persistent efforts have finally brought the governor to the table. While I am glad the governor will be relenting over the coming months, I will continue to support reopening even sooner. Unfortunately, it will be impossible to undo all the damage done to our state by her unilateral restrictions.”