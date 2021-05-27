Review: Emma Stone creates sympathy for de Vil in rock n' roll 'Cruella'
Stylish, sassy and wickedly fun, "Cruella" is an origin story with a rock and roll attitude and plenty of bite. Emma Stone is fully committed as Estella "Cruella" de Vil, the mad, barking villain queen from "101 Dalmations." Here, director Craig Gillespie ("I, Tonya") fashions her into a goth queen in a dark story that's more "The Devil Wears Prada" than Disney, and he veers far enough away from the Mouse House formula that midway through the film he stages a convincing performance of the Stooges' sleazy punk rock anthem "I Wanna Be Your Dog." Obviously, this isn't your kids' "101 Dalmations."www.detroitnews.com